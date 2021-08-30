‘Big Brother 23’ Week 8 Power of Veto Ceremony Results

This week on “Big Brother,” Tiffany became Head of Household and put Sarah Beth on the block next to her closest friend in the house, Kyland. Xavier also went up as a third nominee, due to a punishment from the last Veto competition.

When Claire won Coin of Destiny and correctly predicted the outcome of a coin toss, she anonymously became the new HOH. She decided to keep Tiffany’s nominations the same, leaving Kyland and Sarah Beth on the block next to Xavier.

So who won the Power of Veto competion? Was the veto used? And was a replacement nominee selected?

Here are the results of this week’s Power of Veto ceremony, but be warned of spoilers ahead.

Who Won the Power of Veto?

Kyland, Sarah Beth, Xavier, Claire, Alyssa, and Hannah played in the Veto competition this week. Hannah won (her first comp win of the season) and earned the golden Power of Veto.

The odds were stacked against Sarah Beth in this competition. Her only chance to come off the block was to win the Power of Veto herself.

The Power of Veto Ceremony

Two of Hannah’s alliance members, Kyland and Xavier, were on the block this week. She knew that both Kyland and Xavier would be safe sitting on the block next to Sarah Beth. She didn’t have to use the veto but she ultimately decided to use it on Xavier.

Since Xavier was a third nominee, no replacement nominee was named. Had Kyland or Sarah Beth come off the block, there would have been a replacement nominee. This means that Thursday’s eviction vote will be between Sarah Beth and Kyland.

Who Will Be Evicted On Thursday?

There’s really no chance of a surprise during Thursday’s live eviction unless “Big Brother” decides to implement a new twist. Sarah Beth will go home this week.

That leaves only two remaining houseguests who aren’t in The Cookout, Claire and Alyssa. What does that mean for next week’s nominations?

Who Will Be Targeted Next?

Claire will be ineligible to play in the next HOH competition since she is the secret HOH this week. That means Alyssa will be the only non-Cookout member playing in the competition.

If Alyssa does win, who would she target? Xavier is her closest friend in the house and will certainly do everything he can to influence her nominations. But he may not be able to talk Alyssa out of targeting a member of The Cookout. An Alyssa HOH is the best chance for a shakeup.

If Alyssa doesn’t win, she will likely be the target next week. She’s proven to be slightly better at competitions than Claire and trusts fewer members of The Cookout.

We’ll soon see who within The Cookout turns on each other first. Azah seems interested in working with the Cookout women, but she also has a tight relationship with Big D and Xavier, so it will be interesting to see who she’s more loyal to in the coming weeks.

