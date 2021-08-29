‘Big Brother 23’ Week 8 Power of Veto Competition Results

Tiffany became Head of Household after winning the memory wall competition on Thursday (shout out to Claire for teaching Tiffany what NFTs are!).

THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ABOUT THE WEEK 8 NOMINEES, HIGH ROLLERS ROOM RESULTS, AND THE POWER OF VETO OUTCOME.

Tiffany put her target, Sarah Beth, on the block next to her closest ally in the house, Kyland. Xavier automatically became the third nominee, due to a punishment from last week’s Veto competition.

After Tiffany’s nominations were locked in, Claire won Coin of Destiny and became the new Head of Household, anonymously. Claire had the opportunity to change the nominations, but since she’s close with Tiffany, she kept them the same.

Did the Power of Veto competition mess with Tiffany’s plan to send Sarah Beth packing this week? Read on to find out, but beware of spoilers.

The Power of Veto Competition

Since Tiffany was dethroned and the new HOH (Claire) was anonymous, the Head of Household did not get to pick names for the Veto competition. Since there are three nominees this week, they got to pick names.

The veto players this week were Sarah Beth, Kyland, Xavier, Alyssa, Claire, and Hannah. The winner of the veto competition was Hannah. This is Hannah’s first competition victory, so she can now add that to her “Big Brother” resume.

Will Hannah Use the Power of Veto?

Hannah is considering using the Power of Veto to take Xavier off the block. Even if both Kyland and Xavier stay on the block with Sarah Beth this week, The Cookout still has the votes to send Sarah beth home.

Tiffany, Azah, Derek F., and Hannah would all vote to get rid of Sarah Beth and keep their alliance members. Hannah may decide to use the Power of Veto simply to build trust with Xavier as The Cookout gets closer and closer to the day they will have to go after each other.

Who Will Go Home On Thursday?

Barring a “Big Brother” miracle, Sarah Beth will become the third member of the jury. Her eviction will get The Cookout one step closer to making it to the final six together. There is no more High Rollers Room and The Cookout now only has to get rid of Alyssa and Claire to achieve their goal.

Things could get interesting if either Alyssa or Claire wins HOH next week. Although, Hannah and Tiffany might be able to influence Claire’s nominations and Xavier might be able to influence Alyssa’s nominations.

If The Cookout does make it to the final six together, who will target who first? It seems that the alliance could split into guys and girls. At this stage in the game, everyone is thinking about who they could win against in the final two. This could mean Kyland, Xavier, or Tiffany is an early target for the other Cookout members.

Tune in for the live eviction on Thursday, September 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

READ NEXT: Is the ‘Big Brother’ House for Sale?