‘Big Brother 23’ Week 9 Power of Veto Competition Results

This week on “Big Brother,” houseguests faced off in the second endurance Head of Household competition of the summer. As the secret outgoing HOH, Claire competed but was not eligible to win.

During the live broadcast on CBS, only Derek F. and Alyssa were eliminated. The rest of the competition played out on the live feeds.

So who did the new HOH nominate for eviction? And who won the Power of Veto? Read on to find out but beware of spoilers.

THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ABOUT THE WEEK 9 HOH RESULTS, NOMINEES, AND THE POWER OF VETO OUTCOME.

Tiffany’s Nominations

Tiffany was ready to throw Thursday’s HOH competition to Azah. But when it came down to her, Azah, and Kyland, she decided to hang on. Azah was struggling and Tiffany didn’t think handing Kyland a third HOH win was the right move for her game. She hung on and became the first person in “Big Brother” history to win two HOHs in a row.

Although some of her alliance members would’ve liked to see Claire and Alyssa on the block, Tiffany nominated Xavier and Alyssa. During Tiffany’s one on one with Alyssa, she warned her to prepare for this scenario. Alyssa used the time to explain why Tiffany’s best chance of winning the game is to take her to final two.

Tiffany knew when she won this week’s HOH competition there was a chance she’d have to nominate Claire. By putting up Xavier and Alyssa, she was counting on a member of The Cookout to win Veto.

Who Won the Power of Veto?

This week’s veto results could lead to one of the biggest blindsides of “Big Brother 23.” Alyssa won the Power of Veto which is Tiffany’s worst-case scenario. Alyssa will use the veto on herself, giving Tiffany no choice but to select Claire as the replacement nominee.

Tiffany will likely choose to let Claire know ahead of time that she’s going up as a replacement nominee. It’s no doubt going to be a difficult conversation, as Claire and Tiffany have been close throughout the game. It will be interesting to see how much Tiffany shares with Claire to justify this move.

Who Will Go Home On Thursday?

With Claire on the block next to Xavier, Claire will be going home this week. But Thursday is also a double eviction. If Alyssa manages to win the next Head of Household competition, it’s curtains down for The Cookout’s final six plan. But if anyone else wins, The Cookout will achieve their mission.

Xavier will probably throw the next HOH competition so he doesn’t have to be the one to take out Alyssa. Maybe The Cookout will finally successfully throw a comp to Azah and let her take the shot. Whoever wins the next HOH better be careful though. They’ll be ineligible to play in the next week when it really counts: when The Cookout finally has to cannibalize itself.

Tune in for a new episode of “Big Brother” on Sunday, September 5 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

