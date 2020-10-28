Do Two ‘Big Brother’ Finalists Have a Deal on the Prize Money?

One of the hard and fast rules for Big Brother is that there is no sharing of the prize money because that would drastically alter the final few weeks of the game. But it certainly sounds like two finalists have a deal where the winner buys the other a very expensive present if they are in the final two together. Read on to find out what we know.

Enzo and Cody Have Seemingly Agreed to Buy Each Other Rolex Watches

#BB22 Enzo: And I love you, yo, & I wanna be in the F2 with you. I do. Cause I don't give a f*ck if you win…We got the Rolex's thing – we got that sh!t. Oh, so Cody & Enzo made a deal to buy each other Rolex's if they win? Cool. Cool. NBD. It's only against the rules, but OK. pic.twitter.com/Nkn0JwmgVm — 🅱🅱 🅿🅸🆂🆂🅴🅳 – Wear a Mask / VOTE!!! (@BB_Pissed) October 16, 2020

It’s no secret that Cody Calafiore has a final two with both of his fellow finalists, Enzo Palumbo and Nicole Franzel. He has managed to keep it a secret from both of them, so it’ll be really interesting to see who he chooses to evict if he wins the final Head of Household, especially because a pretty pricey agreement may hang in the balance.

Back on August 27, Palumbo and Calafiore started talking on the live feeds about agreeing to buy each other Rolex watches if they made it to the final two — whoever won the game would buy one for the runner-up.

It has come up several times since then. In a clip from October 16, Palumbo can be heard saying to Calafiore, “I love you, yo, and I wanna be in the final two with you. I do! ‘Cause I don’t give a f*ck if you gonna win, we got the Rolexes thing. We got that sh*t and I don’t give a f*ck, yo, let them pick who.”

And it came up again just two days ago. So Palumbo seems pretty confident that if Calafiore wins the final HOH, he’ll take Palumbo to the final two.

In case you’re curious, a Rolex watch starts at $5000, but the really nice ones run anywhere from $8000 to $12,000.

Will Calafiore Lose Palumbo’s Vote If He Doesn’t Take Him?

Big Brother – Finale (Preview)Who will will Big Brother All-Stars, find out Wednesday at 9/8c. Only CBS Subscribe to the "Big Brother' Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/1lvQig6 Watch Full Episodes of "Big Brother" HERE: http://bit.ly/1IzC38F Follow "Big Brother" on Instagram HERE: http://bit.ly/1htEDV1 Like "Big Brother" on Facebook HERE: http://on.fb.me/1DD6jAX Follow "Big Brother" on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1L2knpX Follow "Big Brother" on Google+… 2020-10-27T14:30:01Z

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the first two parts of the final Head of Household competition.

Franzel won part I of the final HOH comp and Calafiore won part II. Do you think there’s a chance Calafiore throws the final round so he doesn’t have to make the choice between his two closest allies? Because it sounds like Palumbo is going to be royally mad if Calafiore cuts him.

On the feeds in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, October 28, Palumbo said whoever cuts him he would “cut” right back and refuse to hug them as he leaves the house. He doesn’t think Calafiore will betray him, but he said if Calafiore does, he’ll “snap.”

Posted 11:07pm: Enzo says that he does not think Cody will cut him but if he does , he will snap. #BB22 #BBLF — Joker's BB Updates #BB22 (@JokersBBUpdates) October 28, 2020

Does that mean Calafiore loses Palumbo’s vote on the jury? That might be enough for Franzel to sneak in and win it because she has quite a few votes already — Da’VOnne Rogers, Kevin Campbell, and maybe Ian Terry, David Alexander, and Christmas Abbott.

It will certainly be interesting to see which way each jury member votes.

The final Big Brother 22 episode of the season airs Wednesday, October 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

