Is a ‘Big Brother’ Jury Member Ruining Someone’s Chances to Win?

There are a few spoilers and rumors floating around about the Big Brother 22 jury house and it sounds like the jurors may not be voting the way a lot of viewers expect them to vote — and one particular jury member may have a lot to do with why not.

Read on to find out what’s going on, but be warned of spoilers. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED.

Some of The Jury Members Are Leaning Toward Nicole Franzel to Win

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGszHpGJAjx/

According to a Big Brother spoiler account Spoiler Girl 1, which does seem to have a lot of inside information and says she has a friend in production, “Nicole may have a chance versus Cody because the jury has been weighing pros and cons.”

She also said that her source told her that Da’Vonne Rogers plans to vote for Nicole Franzel over Cody Calafiore or Enzo Palumbo and Ian Terry is “leaning Nicole regardless” as well.

Kevin Campbell has also said he is voting for Nicole to win, which means she only needs two more. Christmas Abbott promised Nicole her vote, but we aren’t sure if she’ll stick to her word on that.

Meanwhile, Tyler Crispen, Daniele Donato Briones, Memphis Garrett, and whichever guy is not sitting next to Franzel in this hypothetical will all probably vote for the man sitting next to her, which leaves David Alexander as the swing vote and it sounds like he might be leaning toward Franzel too…

A Separate Spoiler Says Daniele Donato Briones is Tanking Cody’s Game in the Jury House

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGu1TwzjCXs/

According to Reality TV Info, Donato Briones is campaigning hard for Calafiore in the jury house, but that may backfire.

“I know a producer,” said the source. “Day and Dani are not on good terms. Da’Vonne has bonded with Tyler and knows everything that Dani did. Kevin, Day, and David are not fans of Dani at all and it will get worse once they are out. Day, David and Kevin will vote for Nicole if she is final 2 [because] they now know Dani was in on it [the vote to evict David over Nicole in triple eviction] and also that Dani was the one that lied to Tyler about Day flipping votes on David week 2. Dani is actually ruining Cody’s chances.”

Now that is interesting. As Reality TV Info wrote on Instagram, “Can we have jury feeds?”

Oh, what we wouldn’t give for live feeds from the jury house!

What Does This Mean for the Finale?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGtHfeEpGDL/

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD ABOUT THE FINAL HOH COMPETITION. STOP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED.

The first two rounds of the final Head of Household competition have already taken place and the two winners are Franzel and Calafiore, so those two will face off for the final HOH during the live finale.

They’ve had a final two deal the entire season, so are they the inevitable final two? Well, it’s starting to sound like Calafiore might be better off taking Palumbo if he wins HOH and Franzel might win regardless of who she takes. But if she wins the final HOH and cuts Calafiore, Franzel might actually win pretty handily.

And that might be what production is angling for. Spoiler Girl tweeted back on October 12 that she was told production would “rather Nicole win over Cody” and it has “something to do with their anger over Derrick,” which is presumably a reference to the pre-gaming he supposedly did on Calafiore’s behalf. Spoiler Girl also said that Palumbo is actually productions ideal winner.

So, take all of this with a grain of salt, but still — it should be an interesting finale, that’s for sure.

The final two Big Brother 22 episodes of the season air Monday, October 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Wednesday, October 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

