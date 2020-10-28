It has all come down to this. Wednesday, October 28 is the live two-hour finale of Big Brother 22, the first all-stars season since 2006. Who is going to take home the $500,000 prize? Who will walk away with $50,000? And who will become the final member of the jury? Here are our predictions.

The Winner

VideoVideo related to ‘big brother 22’ winner prediction: who is going to win all-stars? 2020-10-28T10:35:29-04:00

Obviously, a lot hinges on who wins the final Head of Household competition. Without getting into spoilers, however, we predict that Cody Calafiore will win Big Brother 22 and that Nicole Franzel will end up in second place, with Enzo Palumbo becoming the final member of the jury.

We will dig deeper into why below, but we are going to talk about some spoilers from the live feeds, so be warned of spoilers.

DON’T KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED.

The Final Head of Household Competition

VideoVideo related to ‘big brother 22’ winner prediction: who is going to win all-stars? 2020-10-28T10:35:29-04:00

The final Head of Household will be either Franzel, who won part I of the comp, or Calafiore, who won part II of the comp. Now, they have a final two deal, so if they stick to their guns, they’ll be sitting next to each other at the finale and we think the jury awards the money to Calafiore.

However, we think the vote will be close, most likely 5-4, because Franzel has a lot of people in the house who are leaning toward voting for her — Kevin Campbell, Ian Terry, and Da’Vonne Rogers. She also might have Christmas Abbott’s vote. So in this scenario, if one more person flipped, it would not be a huge shock if Franzel won.

But we are going to predict if it’s Calafiore and Franzel at the end, he’ll win the money.

However, as Dr. Will Kirby pointed out if either one of them cuts the other one after their HOH win and is sitting next to Palumbo at the end, he thinks that will cement their victory and we agree. Franzel cutting Calafiore or Calafiore cutting Franzel is the big end-game move they need to make right now. If either one of them actually does this, that person will win easily.

Palumbo is, unfortunately, playing for second place at best. He has to be hoping that Calafiore or Franzel cut each other and he gets the $50,000 for second place.

Overall, Calafiore has played the strongest game out of the three left, but Franzel definitely made her style of gameplay work for her yet again. She also won some key competitions in the clutch, so if she can cut Calafiore, she absolutely deserves to win the game. And Kirby said that if she does, she definitely joins the upper echelon of Big Brother winners as the only two-time champ.

But he also said that there are still some lingering questions if Franzel wins, namely: “Would winning this season legitimize her previous win since that one was so close? Did she actually play against all-star caliber houseguests this season? If you lose on your first try but come back on a subsequent season and win, does that victory have an asterisk? I’ll leave it to the fans to debate and decide!”

The final Big Brother 22 episode of the season airs Wednesday, October 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’ Contestants Who Have Died