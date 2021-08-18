‘Big Brother’ Alum Reveals the ‘Worst Thing’ About Being On the Show

Elena Davies of “Big Brother 19″ recently revealed what she considers to be “definitely the worst thing” about having been on the show.

In an Instagram story, Davies jokingly expressed her frustration with the fact that if she makes any mistakes when typing the word “you,” her phone still autocorrects it to “HOH.” HOH is, of course, an acronym for Head of Household, the most powerful position in the “Big Brother” house.

Davies wondered aloud when her phone will stop making the humorous correction. “I was on Big Brother four years ago,” she said. “I don’t talk about HOH’s anymore because they give me PTSD.”

Davies Had a Health Crisis Earlier This Year

In April, Davies went to the emergency room after waking up with extreme shoulder pain and a tingling sensation in her fingers. She ended up having emergency neck and spine surgery.

In an Instagram post, Davies wrote that she had “THE LARGEST, BULGING, HERNIATED DISC IN A CERVICAL SPINE THAT THE NEUROSURGEON HAD EVER SEEN IN HIS 30+ YEARS OF PRACTICE.”

The “Big Brother” alum has kept her fans updated on her health journey via social media and her podcast, “The MiscElenaEous Podcast.” She dedicated a July episode to updating listeners on what she had been up to, including her healing process following surgery.

Could There Be a Double Eviction on ‘Big Brother’ This Week?

In Sunday’s episode of “Big Brother”, HOH Kyland nominated his alliance member Derek F. and his former teammate Claire for eviction. Claire was the intended target but that could very well change before eviction night.

Whoever is evicted this week will become the first member of the jury. Double evictions sometimes occur the first week of jury so it is possible we’ll be treated to that this week. However, it’s also possible that a double eviction won’t happen until after the High Rollers Room twist is over.

America Will Vote Again This Week

Last week on “Big Brother“, Derek X., Derek F., and Britini received the most votes from America. All houseguests earned at least 50 BB bucks last week which they could use to play Veto Derby in the High Rollers room. This week, America will vote again, giving their favorite houseguests the chance to win game-changing powers.

But winning votes can also put a significant target on your back. Derek X. tried to keep his earnings quiet this week while the other houseguests took note of the fact that Britini is rolling in BB bucks. It will be interesting to see if the voting results are similar or completely different this week.

Here are the BB bucks rankings thus far:

Kyland: 0 BB bucks

Tiffany: 15 BB bucks

Claire: 0 BB bucks

Alyssa: 50 BB bucks

Sarah Beth: 0 BB bucks

Xavier: 75 BB bucks

Hannah: 75 BB bucks

Derek X: 100 BB Bucks

Azah: 50 BB bucks

Britini: 100 BB bucks

Derek F.: 50 BB bucks

Who Will Be Able to Play Chopping Block Roulette?

After this week’s vote, some houseguests will have enough money to play another casino game, Chopping Block Roulette. If they win, they’ll be able to take someone off the block. The catch? The replacement nominee will be randomly selected by a roulette wheel.

As of now, Derek X., Britini, Xavier, and Hannah have the best chances of having enough money to play the game.

READ NEXT: Was There a Voting Glitch On ‘Big Brother’?