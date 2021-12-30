‘Big Brother’ Alums Who Got Married & Had Children in 2021

2021 was a historic year for the “Big Brother” franchise.

The show crowned its first-ever Black winner, Xavier Prather, and awarded him the biggest prize in the history of the show — $750,000. CBS also announced that “Celebrity Big Brother” would return for a third season in 2022, for the first time since 2019.

It was also a good year for “Big Brother” alums, as several of them got married or welcomed new children. Here are the “Big Brother” alums who expanded their families or said “I do” in 2021.

Dan Gheesling

Dan Gheesling is widely considered to be one of the best “Big Brother” players of all time. He was introduced to American audiences in 2008 when he won “Big Brother 10.” The teacher and football coach from Dearborn, Michigan then returned for season 14.

Gheesling announced that he and his wife Chelsea had welcomed a new baby girl named Celine to their family in a November 23 Instagram post. The couple also has two sons together, 5-year-old Desmond and 3-year-old Miles.

According to Gheesling’s Instagram bio, he is a gaming video creator these days. He is also a regular Twitch streamer.

Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo met on “Big Brother 18” but they didn’t form a romantic connection until after the season ended. Franzel has appeared on the show three times and is the winner of “Big Brother 18.”

It’s been a big year for Arroyo and Franzel. They got married on March 16 in Winter Park, Florida after having to postpone their wedding several times due to COVID-19 concerns. Their first child, Victor “Arrow” Arroyo, was born on July 23.

Franzel has shared plenty of adorable photos of baby Arrow on her Instagram. The family even dressed up as Wizard of Oz characters for Halloween with Arrow dressed as the Cowardly Lion.

Nick Maccarone

Some fans were surprised when Nick Maccarone of “Big Brother 21” announced he was going to be a father because he hadn’t posted about being in a relationship. In May, Maccarone began posting more Instagram photos with his girlfriend and the mother of his child, Heather Bonato.

Juliana Brielle was born in October 2021. Maccarone announced the news via Instagram, writing that Juliana is “the love of my life.” In a Christmas Instagram post, Maccarone teased his followers, making it seem like he might have another baby on the way.

“We are EXPECTING… to have a great 2022! Merry Christmas from the Maccarone family,” he captioned the photo. He even gave his mom a little scare. She commented, “EXPECTING WHAT?” but Maccarone replied, assuring her, “to have a good 2022 I was kidding mom 😂😂.”

Christie Murphy

Despite their infamous taco Tuesday fight on “Big Brother 21,” Maccarone and Christie Murphy are still good friends. Murphy married her girlfriend Jamie on December 20, 2021.

“Married my best friend today,” Murphy captioned an Instagram photo of her and Jamie kissing at Aberdeen city hall in New Jersey. Both women wore white head to toe and their dogs were in attendance.

Jamie proposed to Murphy in Paris on August 22, 2021.

Kara Monaco

Kara Brouillette (née Monaco) was a pre-jury evictee on “Big Brother 14” in 2012. She placed twelfth and was a member of Dan Gheesling’s team when he was a coach.

Brouillette married her boyfriend Ned Brouillette on February 17, 2021. In March, she shared some Instagram photos from the special day. The married couple has a daughter together, 4-year-old Scarlett Arya. She was born on October 15, 2017.

“She (Scarlett) decided she wanted to come a week early, and we couldn’t be happier. Our hearts are so full and exploding with love,” Monaco wrote on Instagram at the time.

