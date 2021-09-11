‘Big Brother’s’ Alyssa Lopez Talks Christian Birkenberger Showmance

Swimwear designer Alyssa Lopez became the fifth member of the “Big Brother 23” jury on Thursday, Sept. 9 when she was the second casualty in a double eviction episode. In her exit interview, she tells Heavy who she feels the most betrayed by, who is in the worst position in the house, and if she’ll pursue a relationship with her showmance, Christian Birkenberger, outside of the game.

Alyssa Talks About Her Eviction

We had to ask Alyssa why she thought she was evicted and if she felt upset with anyone in particular.

Heavy: Why do you think you were evicted over Kyland?

Alyssa: I think I was evicted over Kyland because I think the house was wanting to break up me and Xavier because they felt like we were a powerful duo. Also, I think that people think that Kyland doesn’t have close relationships with people in the jury house and they think that people will not vote for him, but they’re not realizing they’re really giving him a really good shot of winning this game.

Heavy: Are you upset with anyone in particular in the house?

Alyssa: I’m not upset with anyone in the house, I know this is all a game. I hate people that are bitter jurors and I respect everyone’s game move. The only person I would say I feel betrayed by is Hannah because she risked my game in the house and I was gonna take her to the final two.

So, About That Showmance With Christian…

Alyssa and Xavier were definitely a duo inside the house, so we had to ask her if she really would have cut him before the final two like she said in one of her Diary Room segments. She said she would have taken him to the final three and then cut him, which honestly is a little dangerous — what if he won the final HOH? But that was her plan because she thinks she and Hannah would have had an equal shot at winning.

Heavy: Who would you actually have taken to the final two if you had the choice?

Alyssa: I really would’ve taken Hannah to the final two. My ideal final three would’ve been myself, Xavier, and Hannah. I felt like we had both a very fair shot of winning this game.

Heavy: Who do you think is in the worst position in the house?

Alyssa: I think Azah is in the worst position in the house. I think people are definitely using her. I think she always is doing what the HOH is wanting or what people are wanting out of her. And I feel like she is definitely expendable to everyone.

'Big Brother 23' Alyssa Lopez Exit Interview

Heavy: How are you feeling about Christian and seeing him again?

Alyssa: It’s been really hard not having my best friend in the house for a month now, if not more once I got to jury. I’m very excited to see him again. I’m hoping he is wanting to pursue something after the show, but if not, I totally respect that as well.

Spoiler alert: Christian told Heavy that Alyssa is someone he could see himself being with long-term, so we think these two crazy kids might give it a go after “Big Brother 23” wraps.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.

