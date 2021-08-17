‘Big Brother’s’ Alyssa Lopez Suffers a Loss Outside the House

“Big Brother 23” houseguest Alyssa Lopez has suffered a loss outside of the house. Her partner Meredith Mickelson’s brother, an actor named Daniel Mickelson, in early July. Here’s what we know about what happened.

Lopez and Meredith Mickelson Own a Swimsuit Company Together

Alyssa Lopez said during her “Big Brother” intro package that she just launched her own line of swimwear. The brand is called Mollie Bird and she founded and designed it alongside Meredith Mickelson.

In early July, the Instagram account for the company announced that Meredith had lost her brother, Daniel Mickelson. The actor and model was 23 years old. His credits include the web series “Mani” and the independent horror film “The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man.”

“Our hearts are broken. There are no words to describe the bond between Daniel and Meredith… it is a love very few will ever experience. His electric smile, contagious energy, and charisma inspired so many. Our prayers and love go out to the Mickelson family and all of Daniel’s friends. Peace be with you,” said the post.

On her personal account, Meredith posted a photo of her and her brother from when they were kids, captioned, “My heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and I don’t even know what to say. Yesterday I lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart. There wasn’t a person I loved more on this earth. There’s no words that can do him justice that I could write. to know him was to love him. He was the happiest brightest smiley most sunshine human to exist and I’m so happy God chose me to be his sister for his whole amazing life.”

Mickelson’s girlfriend Maddie Haley posted her own tribute, writing, “Words can’t even describe how I’m feeling right now. Last night I lost my best friend in the whole world. I feel like my heart’s been ripped out of my chest. Daniel you were the kindest person I have ever met. … I wish my plans to spend the rest of my life with you weren’t stripped away from me like this. I wish I could tell you how much I love you and I wish I got the chance to say goodbye. I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this but I’m going to be strong for you because I know it’s what you would have wanted.”

In the comments, Meredith wrote to Haley, “He loved you more than anything and I love you more than anything.”

At this point, the “Big Brother” houseguests were not inside the house yet, but they were in quarantine, so presumably, Lopez has no idea about what happened to her partner’s family.

Many From the Fashion Industry Were Offering Words of Sympathy and Support

There is no official word on the cause of death. Radar Online reported that Mickelson was found dead in Los Angeles on July 4 and an autopsy was conducted but was inconclusive. Further tests are being run to determine what might have caused his death. Radar Online also said that the official report said that Mickelson had no significant conditions that could have contribute to his death.

There was an outpouring of support from the fashion industry on the Instagram posts about Mickelson’s death.

Heiress Paris Hilton wrote, “So sad to hear this. RIP.”

Cindy Crawford’s two children, Kaia and Presley Gerber, left words of encouragement. Presley wrote, “I’m so sorry. Prayers to you and your family,” and Kaia added, “I remember that time we sat on the couch and spent the whole day coming up with our own secret language that we continued to speak every time we saw each other. I wish we could go back there. I wish we were still talking in sentences that probably annoyed everyone else but made us crack up every time.”

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s daughter Amelia wrote, “I love you forever, Daniel … my brother. The person who always put a smile on my face. I love you, I love you, I love you,” and her sister Delilah added, “My heart is so broken. I am so sorry, Meredith. I love you, Daniel. So much. Rest easy.”

Patrick Schwarzenegger, an actor and model and son of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, wrote, “Praying for you.”

There were dozens of other condolence messages from models and actors, including Amanda Steele, Renee Herbert, Alissa Violet, Chantel Jeffries, Tessa Brooks, and many more.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.

