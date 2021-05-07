PHOTOS: ‘Big Brother’ Alum Welcomes Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for “Big Brother” contestant Amanda Zuckerman, who has welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Ford. Here’s what you need to know about her growing family and all the well-wishes a lot of “Big Brother” family members were quick to offer.

Zuckerman and Mike Zachman Have Two Children

In an Instagram post on May 6, Zuckerman posted a photo of herself and her husband, Mike Zachman, in the hospital with their newborn son. She captioned it, “Hi everyone! Born May 5th, At 8 pounds 9 oz, 20.5 inches long, meet Ford Alexander Zachman! The newest member of our family.”

The post has several other photos of their new little bundle of joy looking bright-eyed.

In a second post once they were home from the hospital, big sister Madison got to be included in the fun, with Zuckerman writing, “Madison meets her new baby brother. This is such a precious moment when Maddie met her brother. She was so excited!”

Zuckerman and Zachman were married in September 2017, according to their online registry. They then welcomed their first child, Madison Rose, in December 2018.

They made a family announcement about baby No. 2 during a trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, posing in front of Cinderella’s Castle with matching shirts that read “Dad,” “Mom,” and “Sister” with a tiny one held up that read “Brother.”

The ‘Big Brother’ Family is Overjoyed For Zuckerman

In the Instagram comments, many “Big Brother” alumni were quick to offer words of congratulations and best wishes.

“HI FORD!!!!! We love you!!!!!! congrats mom and dad!!!” wrote Elena Davies.

Kaitlyn Herman added, “Hi Ford!!!!! Mazel, can’t wait to meet him!!!!”

“Hi Ford!!! Love the name! He’s going to be a little heartbreaker,” wrote Janelle Pierzina.

Daniele Donato Briones chimed in with, “Congratulations mama!! He is perfect!! And you look great. So happy for you and your family. Hope you’re feeling good.”

“He’s beautiful. Huge congratulations to your family, enjoy every second!” wrote Elissa Slater.

Rachel Reilly, Nicole Anthony, Nicole Franzel, and GinaMarie Zimmerman also all said congratulations, and Zimmerman said she loves his name.

This was a long journey for Zuckerman because she has struggled with infertility and has had to undergo several IVF attempts in order to bring her two children into the world.

When she was nearly due with Madison, Zuckerman wrote an emotional Instagram post that said, “I remember struggling with getting pregnant for so long. And now she’s almost here. My heart broke so many times not being able to conceive month after month, year after year…until there was you. Grateful for this gift, and my husband.”

This is the latest in a string of “Big Brother” babies. Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson welcomed their second daughter back in October, Reilly and Brendon Villegas welcomed their second baby in November, Diane Henry welcomed her second child in December, and Bridgette Dunning welcomed her first child in January, plus Franzel and Victor Arroyo are due with their first child this summer.

Big Brother U.S. returns in summer 2021 for its 23rd season.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’ Season 23 Spoilers: Cast Info and More