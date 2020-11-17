‘Big Brother’ Contestant Shares Infertility Struggle & Emotional IVF Journey

Infertility is one of those things that many couples experience and struggle with but still seems to have a stigma of being talked about openly and honestly. But Big Brother 15 contestant Amanda Zuckerman just announced that she is pregnant with her second child and along with that joyous news, she is opening up about her IVF and infertility struggles.

Zuckerman Says IVF Is a ‘Tough Journey’

In an Instagram post populated with videos that document her recent pregnancy journey, Zuckerman wrote, “IVF is a tough journey, here are some videos of the tougher times I was going through over the past few months. I’m much better now though! No more Meds! #ivfjourney #ivf #ivfwarrior.”

In the videos, she talks about the hormone injections and the weight gain and just feeling “really, really, really sh*tty and tired” all the time.

“I am sticking myself with hormones so I can get pregnant again … I gained weight from all the hormones, from not being able to stop eating, but it’s all for baby No. 2,” said Zuckerman, adding, “I’m on bed rest, it’s the worst. … I am 12 weeks pregnant, I have morning sickness, I feel [gag sounds]. My gender test was supposed to come in last week but there wasn’t enough of the baby’s DNA, so we had to redraw. Hopefully, we’ll be getting those results back soon, but in the meantime, this baby is making me feel [gag sounds].”

This was Zuckerman’s second time doing IVF. Her daughter Madison was born in December 2018 and when she was eight months along, Zuckerman wrote on Instagram, “I remember struggling with getting pregnant for so long. And now she’s almost here. My heart broke so many times not being able to conceive month after month, year after year…until there was you. Grateful for this gift, and my husband.”

After baby Madison was born, Zuckerman later posted a series of videos documenting that journey as well, with lots of hormone shots, pregnancy tests, and finally the baby announcement.

Her Fellow Big Brother Alumni and Her Fans Are So Thankful She’s Sharing Her Journey

Two followers wrote on her Instagram post, “Thank you so much for sharing these,” and “You sharing is amazing! I never had to go through IVF and I had no idea how hard it was! Omg women are rockstars!” Back during the journey for baby No. 1, a fan wrote, “I had no idea you went through IVF to have your beautiful baby girl! I’m glad you’re being so open and honest about it. It can definitely feel like no one understands at times (I’ve been there myself), but hopefully sharing your story will help other women feel like they are not alone. #1in8.”

Big Brother 21 and 21 alum Nicole Anthony wrote, “Thank you so much for sharing your journey” and Big Brother 20 cast member Kaitlyn Herman added, “I love how vulnerable and open you are about this.”

