‘Big Brother 24’ August 28 Live Recap & HOH Results

A new Head of Household will be crowned in tonight’s episode of “Big Brother.” Last week, houseguests Joseph Abdin and Jasmine Davis fell victim to the Split House twist and were evicted in a special double-eviction episode.

Tension has been high since the Dyre fest attendees rejoined the house. In Thursday’s episode, Kyle Capener threw his ally Joseph under the bus to protect his showmance, Alyssa Snider. Now that Kyle is back in the house with the Leftovers alliance, will his past actions come back to haunt him?

We’ll find out tonight.

The drama kicks off tonight at 8:40 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS and Paramount Plus. Follow along with our live coverage.

All times Eastern.

‘Big Brother’ Sunday Night Recap

SPOILERS AHEAD: Do not keep reading if you do not want to read spoilers of tonight’s episode.

8:40: Tonight’s episode kicks off with the Dyre fest attendees re-entering the “Big Brother” house. The Brochella contestants realize Joseph was eliminated. Monte is upset Joseph is gone, but Taylor is really upset. She starts crying. Joseph was Taylor’s close ally and they had a budding showmance!

8:50: The Afterparty alliance (Turner, Terrance, Kyle, and Alyssa) have a plan to keep their hands clean about Joseph’s elimination. They are telling the other houseguests that Joseph started “going rogue” and so they had to get him out.