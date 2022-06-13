Big Brother 20: Bayleigh Dayton & Swaggy C Williams Reveal Baby’s Gender

It’s a girl! “Big Brother 20″ alums Bayleigh Dayton and Chris “Swaggy C” Williams revealed their baby’s gender in a June 12 Instagram post.

Dayton shared photos from her gender reveal party on social media and told fans that she and Swaggy are expecting a girl. The photos showed the former houseguest surrounded by family, celebrating the news with pink confetti.

Bayleigh Dayton Says a Psychic Predicted Her Future

The 29-year-old shared a personal story in the caption of the post, telling fans that a psychic told her years ago that she would have a baby girl one day.

“I haven’t told this story to a lot of people but [four] years ago when I miscarried, I went to see a psychic medium for the first time,” she wrote. “I didn’t really know what I was looking for or why I felt like I needed to go but, I did.”

“When I walked in I didn’t say anything. I just sat down,” she continued. “The first thing she said to me was, ‘I don’t mean to scare you or anything but there’s a spirit of a little baby hovering over you. Have you lost a child recently?’ I was in shock of course… but I nodded and listened intensely.”

Dayton then explained that the psychic saw the spirit of “a little girl” and told Dayton that she would have a daughter in the future.

The “Big Brother” alum also revealed her daughter’s name, writing, “Alora Leigh Williams you mean the world to me baby girl. Thank you for changing my life for the better & choosing me to be your mom. I can’t wait to meet you after all of these years 🙏🏾 👼🌈.”

Fans Share Their Thoughts on Gender Reveal

Dayton’s followers fled to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the gender reveal.

“So happy for you both!!! May God continue to bless you and your family 💞,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Such an amazing story! Definitely meant to be! So happy for you both,” another user wrote.

Bayleigh’s “Big Brother 20” co-star, Kaitlyn Herman, commented on the post to congratulate her friend.

“Angel baby is finally ready to be earth side,” she wrote.

“Big Brother 21” alum Kat Dunn also commented on the post, writing, “And now I’m crying 😭😭😭.”

‘Big Brother 24’ Will Likely Have a Live Move In

“Big Brother 24” will kick off with a 90-minute premiere on Wednesday, July 6, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, the first episode is scheduled to premiere live, so viewers can watch the houseguests move into the house in real-time.

Additionally, Showbiz Cheatsheet reported that season 24 is expected to have a studio audience for live eviction shows. The studio audience has been missing from the show for the last two seasons due to Covid-19 concerns.

“Big Brother” host Julie Chen teased the upcoming premiere in a June 2022 Instagram post.

The 52-year-old shared a series of photos of her posing in a floral dress on the “Big Brother” stage.

“[One] Month to go for #BB24,” she wrote in the caption. “Drop some 🎉🎉 below if you’re ready for July 6th 🤗🤗 So nice to be back on this stage 🥰🥰.”

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’ Couple Rumored To Be on Season 34 of ‘The Amazing Race’