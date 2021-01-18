A ‘Big Brother’ Contestant’s Father Died of COVID-19

A fan-favorite Big Brother contestant is mourning the loss of his father this week. Beau Beasley posted to Instagram that his father died after contracting COVID-19. Beasley posted a tribute to the career military man.

Beasley Said He’s Still in Shock At Losing His Father So Quickly

In an Instagram post full of photos of the two of them together, Beasley wrote, “I’m still in shock. RIP Dad. You will forever be ‘the Colonel’ in my eyes. You were stubborn, but you always taught me to never take NO for an answer. #F***Covid #wearamask #besafe #father Love you forever.”

On Facebook, he added, “Thank you Dad for being strict. … Life will be hard without you but your lessons will forever be hammered into my heart.”

Beasley’s father was a career servicemember, rising to the rank of colonel in the United States Army. In a post on Veteran’s Day 2020, Beasley posted a photo of himself with his dad at what looks like his high school graduation and wrote, “Thank you for your service Dad! It’s because of you that we were able to experience the world from a young age. I’ll never forget those lifelong memories! #Veteransday #Officer #Colonel #Army #Military.”

Beasley is also close to his mother. On MOther’s Day in 2018, he posted a photo of the two of them together, thanking her for making him the man he is today.

“I know my mother doesn’t have social media, but I still think it’s worth the post – because she has been my rock, my foundation in life and has made me into the man I have become today!” wrote Beasley. “Thank you Mom for your everlasting support, prayers and Love! You are my ‘living angel’ and I don’t know where I would be today without you!!! Happy Mother’s Day!!!”

It seems like his father’s death may have been quite sudden because just a few days ago, Beasley was living his sunny Florida life with his husband Kirk Wilde.

Beasley’s Fellow ‘Big Brother’ Cast Members Were Quick to Offer Words of Support

On the post, the Big Brother family was quick to rally around one of its own. Fellow Big Brother 6 houseguest Howie Gordon wrote, “I’m so sorry BoBo. I love you buddy.”

Kevin Schlehuber from BB19 wrote, “Sorry for your loss. GOD BLESS,” and Tommy Bracco added, “Beau, I’m so sorry. Love you so much and I’m sending you all my love and prayers.”

On Facebook, Survivor alum Eliza Orlins wrote, “Sending so much love,” and Big Brother’s Lawon Exum added, “Sorry for your loss…sending prayers.” Fellow players Monica Bailey and Sheila Kennedy also chimed in with condolences.

This is the second Big Brother alum to lose a parent recently. Ronnie Talbott of Big Brother 11 lost his mother to cancer back in November.

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring.

