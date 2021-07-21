PHOTOS: A ‘Big Brother’ Reunion at One Houseguest’s Wedding

Congratulations are in order for a “Big Brother” season 17 houseguest. Becky Burgess tied the knot recently with her “Big Brother” family there to support her. Check out the gorgeous photos below.

The Happy Couple Got Married On a Mountain in Colorado

Burgess and her now-husband Patrick Durst were married atop a ski slope at the Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in Dillon, Colorado, then they rode the ski lift down the mountain with a sign on the back that reads, “Just married.” Burgess’ Instagram post of the big moment was captioned, “The day I married my best friend.”

The photographer posted the same photo to Instagram and Burgess commented, “OH MY GOODNESS!!! This takes my breath away, I can’t wait to see the rest of our photos!”

On Instagram, one wedding guest gushed about the whole weekend and even revealed that Burgess booked the venue before they were even engaged — guess she really had her heart set on getting married there.

“Becky and Patrick know what’s important in life. I loved your wedding because I got to see how strong your love is and how many people you have in your lives that truly care about you. That’s what it’s all about! Love you to the moon and back Becky!! Congratulations and thank you for the memories!” wrote the guest named Abby.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Durst is a certified financial planner for LifeMark Securities Corp in the Denver area.

It Was a ‘Big Brother 17’ Reunion

Among the wedding guests were “Big Brother 17” castmates Liz and Julia Nolan, Jeff Weldon, and Jackie Ibarra. On one of their Instagram posts, the Nolan twins wrote, “From an epic reality show to lifelong friends, congrats Becky + Patrick,” and Ibarra added on her own Instagram account, “Congratulations Becky & Patrick on your beautiful wedding! Thank you for an incredible time! We love you! Xo.”

In an Instagram video, the Nolan twins also shared that this was their first “Big Brother” wedding and it was such a “humbling” experience.

“We just got back from Colorado … it was epic. We had a ‘Big Brother 17’ reunion. We went to Becky’s wedding and honestly, being on the show, I never thought that we would go to somebody’s wedding and still remain friends. It was the most humbling [experience], the wedding was beautiful,” said Julia.

The “Big Brother” family also showed up on social media to wish Burgess well. Fellow season 17 castmates Shelli Poole and Ibarra congratulated the happy couple on Instagram, with Poole writing, “This is amazing and SO YOU! Congrats love!!!” and Ibarra added, “Omg! Love this! Such an amazing time! Congratulations and love you so much!”

This may have been the first “Big Brother” wedding for the Nolan twins, but it looks like the “Big Brother 17” family has stayed pretty tight. In November 2019, there was a season 17 reunion at Jeff Weldon’s wedding to his wife, Catherine. Burgess and Ibarra were there, plus castmates Meg Maley, James Huling, and Jace Agolli.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’s’ Travis Long Reveals How He Blew up Frenchie’s Game – Exit Interview