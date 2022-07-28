Seven Greatest Blindsides in ‘Big Brother’ History

A satisfying “Big Brother” season usually includes strategic gameplay, exciting twists, and at least one devastating blindside to shake up the game.

Usually, when a houseguest is evicted, it isn’t a huge shock to the player. They normally have an inkling that they are headed out the door before eviction night arrives. But once in a while, a houseguest will be completely stunned by the vote count. That is called a blindside, a move that has excited “Big Brother” fans for years.

Tonight’s “Big Brother 24” episode could mark the second blindside of the season. As of last night, Ameerah had no idea the house wanted her gone. In honor of tonight’s episode, here’s a look back at some of the most brutal blindsides in “Big Brother” history.

Marcellas (Season 3)

In season 3, Marcellas Reynolds made one of the biggest mistakes in “Big Brother” history.

The former houseguest won the Power of Veto while on the block next to his ally Amy Crews. Marcellas shocked viewers when he decided not to use the Veto and instead chose to remain on the block next to Amy.

Marcellas felt confident about his position in the house, which proved to be a huge mistake. The vote ended up being a tie. The current Head of Household, Jason Guy, broke the tie, and Marcellas was sent packing.

Jase (Season 5)

In season five, the infamous backdoor plan was first introduced and houseguest Jase Wirey became its first victim.

Here’s how it went down. The current Head of Household, Nakomis Dedmon, and Marvin Latimer hatched a master plan to get Jase out of the house. Jase had proved to be a huge competition threat, so they knew their best bet was to prevent Jase from playing in the Veto competition.

Nakomis nominated two pawns at the nomination ceremony, keeping her real target off the block.

In season five, the random Veto draw had not yet been introduced, so Nakomis and her two pawns had complete control over who could play in the Veto competition.

Once the Veto was used to remove one of the pawns from the block, Nakomis nominated Jase as a replacement nominee. He was eliminated with a 6 to 1 vote.

Austin (Season 17)

Austin Matelson and Vanessa Rousso became fast friends in the “Big Brother” house. The two promised to protect each other until the end, so when Vanessa voted to evict Austin at final five, it came as a total shock.

Austin was so confident he was staying in the house that he was evicted barefoot.

Boogie (Season 14)

“Big Brother 7” winner Mike “Boogie” Malin was left stunned after his protege, Ian Terry, orchestrated a master plan to get him out of the house.

After Ian convinced his fellow Quack Pack alliance members, Britney and Shane, that Boogie was coming after them, they agreed to go along with a plan to blindside the former winner.

Janelle Evicts Will (Season 7)

Season 2 winner Dr. Will Kirby was convinced he had Janelle Pierzina wrapped around his finger in “Big Brother 7.”

Will was confident he could charm Janelle into keeping him in the game at final four, but boy was he wrong.

When Janelle held the deciding vote at final four, she decided to evict her flirtmance, sending Will packing.

The move is often regarded as one of the best moves in “Big Brother” history.

Dustin (Season 8)

“Pawns go home” is a “Big Brother” mantra at this point. In season 8,

Dustin Erikstrup asked to go up as a pawn to help get Dick Donato, often referred to as “Evel Dick” out of the house.

Dustin felt confident he had the votes to stay, especially next to notorious villain Dick Donato. But to Dustin’s surprise, the votes fell in Dick’s favor, and he was sent packing.

Shane (Season 14)

Play

The Biggest Blindside Ever From Big Brother 14, episode 28. 2012-09-14T17:05:06Z

Dan Gheesling shocked both Danielle Murphee and Shane Meaney when he cast his vote to evict Shane at final four.

Here’s how it went down.

Danielle Murphee won the final HOH competition of the season and nominated Dan and Ian Terry for eviction.

After Danielle won the Power of Veto, Dan convinced her to use the Veto on him by promising to vote out Ian. Danielle believed Dan and used the Veto on him, forcing her to name her ally Shane as the replacement nominee.

Danielle felt confident Dan would follow through with the plan, so when he chose to evict Shane instead of Ian at final four, she was left stunned.

