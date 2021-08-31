Julie Chen Names ‘Big Brother’ Bests

Longtime “Big Brother” host Julie Chen Moonves was recently asked about the best winners of all time. Her choices are interesting ones — she picks three legends for very different reasons. She also talked about bitter juries and which past player she would love to see play the game again.

Julie Chen Moonves’ Best Winners Are Derrick Levasseur, Will Kirby & Rachel Reilly

In a recent interview with US Weekly, Chen Moonves was asked about who she thinks is the best winner of all time. She cannot limit herself to one but that’s because there are different types of good winners.

“Derrick [Levasseur] is the best in terms of ‘clean game,’ playing with wisdom and knowing to keep his mouth shut,” said Chen Moonves.

She continued, “Will [Kirby] is the best player in terms of playing it very cagey, being in your face, owning his villainous ways and personality, and yet being charming about it and making it to the end.”

“Rachel Reilly [was an] amazing underdog, the one that everyone in the house except for her future husband was against to turn it around, she was amazing also,” said Chen Moonves.

Who Would She Like to See Play Again?

Chen Moonves also thinks it would be fun to see Levasseur and Kirby play the game again.

“I would like to see Derrick play again. He played a masterful game, but no one knew he was an undercover detective. Now everyone knows and he definitely would have a target on his back. I’d like to see him do it again,” she said, adding later that she would “like to see Dr. Will play it again,” but she doesn’t think he ever would.

This is an interesting question and Chen Moonves’ answer surprised us a little — Paul Abrahamian.

“Paul. Twice a bridesmaid, twice left at the altar, no bouquet, no wedding day. He is a good player … especially because he made it to the final two. His seasons are the definition of a bitter jury,” said Chen Moonves.

But later, she also admitted that Abrahamian did not present himself very well on finale night, which is what she thinks is the single most important aspect of winning.

“I think the most important thing [to winning] is how you present on that finale night to the jury,” said Chen Moonves. “You can’t choke. You have to own your mistakes, you have to explain yourself, you have to be quick on your feet, you have to show remorse, you have to show honesty.”

She continued, “I think that’s what cost Paul the game. As Josh [Martinez] was answering questions, he didn’t agree with what Josh was saying and he was [reacting poorly] … I was like, ‘What are you doing?!’ You’re right to feel that way but don’t show it! I think it all boils down to how you present to that bitter jury that night. We saw Dr. Will almost lose season two because when he had to face the jury … it wasn’t his smoothest, but he eked out a win.”

Other Tidbits

Chen Moonves also revealed she hates it when players throw competitions, though she understands that sometimes it is necessary, and she also hates floaters.

“I hate [floaters], I think it’s a lack of strategy. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t work, we’ve seen it work. But that I would call definitely lame,” said the host.

Finally, she said that she thinks all “Big Brother” juries are bitter.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a jury that isn’t bitter. The jury is always bitter. It’s like ‘bitter’ is synonymous with ‘jury’ in the big brother house, always,” said Chen Moonves.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.

