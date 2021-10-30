“Big Brother” 23’s Derek F. Wants to Compete on All-Stars With This Fan Favorite

Derek Frazier is a reality television personality best known for competing on the 23rd season of CBS’ “Big Brother.” Frazier was the runner up and took home a $75,000 prize. Since the season concluded, Frazier has been mouthing off about a number of things. He put his foot in his mouth when he said he carried Azah Awasum. He got into a Twitter feud with BB19 winner John Martinez. And, let’s face it, Frazier wasn’t exactly known for winning competitions during the BB23 season.

Basically, Frazier cannot stop talking about “Big Brother.” Now, he’s looking ahead to competing on “Big Brother” again. In a recent Instagram Q&A, the son of boxing legend Joe Frazier told followers that he planned on appearing on “Big Brother All-Stars” alongside a certain “Big Brother” alum who was voted Fan Favorite.

Keep reading to find out what you need to know:

Derek F. Wants to Compete With the Fan Favorite From BB22

During the Instagram Q&A, Derek Frazier said he wanted to be on “Big Brother All-Stars” with Da’Vonne Rogers, the winner of America’s Favorite Houseguest on BB22, Screenrant reported. Frazier appears to be somewhat desperately clinging to his 15 minutes of fame.

Da’Vonne, on the other hand, is “Big Brother” royalty. She applied to be on “Big Brother” because her grandmother encouraged her to. She used to watch “Big Brother” with her, the “Big Brother” Network reported. She appeared on “Big Brother” 17 in 2015, “Big Brother” 18 in 2016, and “Big Brother” 22 in 2020, according to the “Big Brother” wiki. She was voted America’s Favorite Houseguest on BB22.

For what it’s worth, Frazier appears to say whatever flies off his tongue. If Rogers isn’t interested in pairing up with him to dominate a hypothetical season of “Big Brother All Stars,” well, he’d be just as happy competing on “The Amazing Race” or “The Challenge,” he said during the Instagram Q&A

Da’Vonne Rogers Hasn’t Addressed Derek Frazier’s Desire to Be on ‘Big Brother All Stars’ With Her

For what it’s worth, so far Da’Vonne Rogers hasn’t responded to Derek Frazier’s pipe dream of competing on a “Big Brother All Stars” season together. Chances are her “Big Brother” days are over. She’s competed three times and presumably would only have come back for a fourth season to try and be the first Black winner of the long-running reality series. On BB22, Da’Vonne refused to vote other Black houseguests out to increase the chances of having the first Black winner, Cheatsheet reported.

With The Cookout Alliance, it was clear history was going to be made before the final eliminations took place. Da’Vonne posted on Twitter, “My heart is full. This is what I’ve wanted/waited for… congratulations to ALL of them …. Let’s get this WIN!”

On September 2, Da’Vonne posted a since-deleted Tweet (via Cheatsheet) that said, “I’m glad that chapter is closed … and after this season I can completely detach from the show. I finally got what I want.”

Derek Frazier should probably work on that application for “The Amazing Race.” Da’Vonne Rogers is not likely to return to “Big Brother.”