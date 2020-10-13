Contestant Blasts ‘Big Brother’ For Not Helping After the Show

When people are on Big Brother, they are completely cut off from their family, friends, and the outside world. The show has only intervened a couple of times to tell contestants what is going on in the outside world — most notably, when the September 11 attacks happened during season two.

So going back to the real world can be tough. In a recent interview, Big Brother 19 houseguest Elena Davies opened up about just how hard it really was and how she expected the show to do better in helping them transition after the show.

Davies Said the Show Basically Only Told Them to Stay Off of Social Media

In an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Davies said that the producers gave them their phones back and basically just told them not to read anything on social media. She said that after she was evicted from the show, she “instantly [became] a public figure” and that was really hard. She was not adequately prepared for it.

Davies went on to say that the “hurtful comments” from viewers and the “negative emotions” that came from going through a public breakup with her Big Brother showmance Mark Jansen on Ex on the Beach ultimately landed her in the hospital. She admitted to struggling with “fear and anxiety” and said that she felt “shame” at times about those feelings.

And in 2019 when Davies and Jansen split, she became emotional in an episode of her “MiscELENAeous Podcast” where she told her fans about the break-up (via PopCulture), saying, “I didn’t always show it the right way, but he knew I loved him. I was not a perfect girlfriend. I took him for granted a lot of times. There are a million ways I wasn’t the partner he deserves, and if I could go back and change so much I would. I’m sorry I saw him as a guarantee and I let him down, but I never did not love him.”

“But we are very different people,” she added. “I think that level of disconnect and some inability to effectively communicate and actively listen at times led us to where we are today.”

Davies Says She Refused to Cry On Big Brother

On an episode of “The Papaya Podcast with Sarah Nicole,” Davies also opened about the societal pressures about women and how she was afraid to express emotion on the show.

“I would not let myself cry anywhere because nowhere was safe. You go in the Diary Room … but [privacy] is not guaranteed. If you cry in the bathroom, they will turn the camera on. So I was terrified to show emotion and have that be viewed as weakness,” said Davies, adding that because of that, people couldn’t humanize her. They didn’t see her be emotional and couldn’t connect with her and it’s “taken a lot of work” on her part to figure out that “accepting your feelings, feeling your feelings” is “actually so strong” and she feels really empowered now that she can express emotion.

