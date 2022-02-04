‘Big Brother’ Fans Decode ‘Mon Won’ Twist

“Celebrity Big Brother” season 3 is already in full swing. Last night’s episode introduced new alliances and a mysterious new twist.

In the February 2 premiere episode, Julie teased the upcoming twist telling the houseguests that it would be “a blessing for one and a curse for another.”

What Is the Mon Won Twist?

In episode one, the houseguests competed in a gala-themed HOH competition. The celebrity contestants all wore stylish, over-the-top outfits created by the fictitious designer Mon Won. Julie Chen told the houseguests that the first twist of the season was hidden in the “Gala Gift,” which was presented to the houseguests after the competition.

The twist was revealed in episode two, which aired on February 3. The current Head of Household, Miesha Tate, opened the Gala Gift and found the Mon Won purse.

Julie Chen explained that the houseguests would pass the bag around one by one. The last houseguest to receive the purse would be safe for the week. Cynthia Bailey, the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” star was the last to receive the Mon Won garment and therefore scored safety for the week.

Last night, viewers saw the “blessing” part of the twist, which means the “curse” part of the twist is yet to be revealed.

Fans Decode the Mon Won Twist

In last night’s episode, another clue about the twist was revealed. The clue warned houseguests that they may be eliminated from the house even if they are not sitting on the block come eviction night. The ominous warning led fans to speculate about what the second half of the twist could be.

Many fans believe that the twist will require Cynthia to name a third nominee. Fans felt even more confident in their theory after Todrick Hall asked Cynthia which houseguest she wants to give the “purse curse” to on the Live Feeds.

Some fans decoded the fictitious designer’s name and found that “Mon Won” is “Nom Now” backward.

“Mon Won=Nom Now backwards. So, I think tomorrow night, before eviction votes are to happen, Cynthia will be asked to stand up and nominate someone of her choosing,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another fan wrote, “Mon Won. Will they make her nom now? Will she have to nominate someone else during the live show?” They included the thinking emoji.

“Survivor” alum Rob Cesternino also weighed in tweeting, MON WON is NOM NOW backwards people.”

Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS to see how the Mon Won power is used.

The FULL “Celebrity Big Brother” Schedule

Week 1

Wednesday, February 2 (premiere): 8-9 p.m.

Thursday, February 3: 9-10 p.m.

Friday, February 4: 8-10 p.m.

Week 2

Sunday, February 6: 8-9 p.m.

Monday, February 7: 9-10 p.m.

Wednesday, February 9: 8-9 p.m.

Friday, February 11: 8-10 p.m.

Week 3

Sunday, February 13: 8-9 p.m.

Monday, February 14: 9-10 p.m.

Wednesday, February 16: 8-9 p.m.

Friday, February 18: 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, February 19: 8-9 p.m.

Week 4

Sunday, February 20: 8-9 p.m.

Monday, February 21: 9-11 p.m.

Wednesday, February 23 (finale): 8-9 p.m.

Season 24 of “Big Brother” will air in the summer of 2022.