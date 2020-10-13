‘Big Brother’ Houseguests Who Hooked Up Inside the House

Through 22 seasons of Big Brother, there have been a lot of “showmances.” Some have turned into real-life romances and others… not so much. But which couples were physically intimate in the house?

David Lane and Amanda Craig, Season 4

#17 – David and Amanda in the HOHBig Brother Top 20 Favorite Memories BB4 brought a first to the Big Brother USA house, it was so memorable that it landed at #17. http://anetworklive.com (more) 2007-07-05T16:22:03Z

Season four was the (perhaps ill-conceived) season of putting exes in the house together. Most of the ex-boyfriends and ex-girlfriends made for good TV, but one guy, Scott Weintraub, flipped his lid on day eight because he was trapped in the house with his ex-girlfriend, Amanda Craig. He didn’t come right out and say it, but the fact that she started a showmance with fellow cast member David Lane might have had something to do with it. Craig and Lane had sex in the Head of Household room; Weintraub’s violent outburst got him expelled from the game and then Craig was voted out on Day 12.

Matt and Natalie, Season 9

NATALIE IN LOVE BB9 USSTUPID BitcH! 2008-03-14T09:37:37Z

Season nine had the “soulmates” twist where contestants were paired up in the house and had to play together. Matt McDonald and Natalie Cunial were paired together and they instantly hit it off — or rather, McDonald wanted to hook up and Cunial was convinced they were actual soulmates.

Ryan and Jen, Season 9

BB9: Jen and Ryan suspicious pillow motionVisit http://www.RealityTVLounge.com for Reality TV news and updates. 2008-02-14T23:12:51Z

This was an interesting twist — Ryan Quicksall and Jen Diturno were dating when they entered the house… but they were paired with other people! That made for maximum drama and it certainly did not stop them from fooling around inside the house.

James and Chelsia, Season 9

Big Brother 9 Feeds – James Chelsia Nominated 2012-05-24T21:07:47Z

If you haven’t already noticed, season nine was a hotbed of… hot bed activities. Seriously, it was OUT OF CONTROL. But anyway, “soulmates” James Zinkand and Chelsia Hart definitely did some foolin’ around in the house, though the footage is hard to come by because the feeds would cut away from them all the time.

Ollie and April, Season 10

BB 10 Just Google Ollie And April8/4 2008-08-04T13:30:44Z

Bryan Ollie and April Dowling might be the most unabashed couple on the list. They didn’t even try to hide their sexual adventures. They also did not last long after the show ended.

Jessie and Lydia, Season 11

Big Brother 11 Hook Up 2009-08-21T05:24:22Z

Jessie Godderz and Lydia Tavera definitely had the most love/hate relationship in the house. Even executive producer Allison Grodner described it that way, telling Entertainment Weekly, “It’s wrestling with sexual overtones. People who subscribe to the video streams know they’ve covered many bases with each other. She’s drawn to him yet she pushes him away so he pushes her away. It’s this odd kind of high school relationship. No one is really saying what they are feeling.”

Brendan and Rachel, Season 12

Brenchel (Brendon and Rachel) | Big Brother 12Made this video a year ago (which was clear by using the now defunct channel), and figured I would post it. Some of the more recent seasons are blocked on YT, so I am in the middle of creating a Dailymotion account to upload the rest of the Fights videos on there. Will be more… 2017-10-03T20:14:13Z

Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly are now married and have their second child due in October 2020. But it all started in July 2010 when they were the first couple to christen the HOH room in season 12.

McCrae and Amanda, Season 15

Big Brother: Feed Clip: McCrae and Amanda's Alone TimeIn this exclusive live feed highlight, McCrae and Amanda have some alone time. Big Brother airs Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on CBS! Subscribe for Live Feed access to see it all! Sign up HERE: http://bit.ly/10RVSpo 2013-08-08T01:21:47Z

McCrae Olson and Amanda Zuckerman even went so far as to have a fake wedding during Big Brother 15. Anything to distract viewers from the racism running rampant through that house.

Jeremy and Kaitlin, Season 15

Big Brother – Dark Side of JeremyAndy, Spencer, and GinaMarie remember the dark side of Jeremy. 2013-09-16T04:00:13Z

These two started off hot and heavy, but Jeremy McGuire’s true colors came out pretty quickly. Kaitlin Barnaby really dodged a bullet here, as McGuire was the third houseguest evicted.

Austin Matelson and Liz Nolan, Season 17

BB 17 Austin and Liz Yep, we know what you're doingBB17 Liztin, yep, even under the covers, we know what you're doing. 2015-09-01T00:15:32Z

This showmance was particularly tricky because Liz Nolan and her twin sister Julia Nolan were swapping places in the house all the time for the first few weeks of the show. But they did make it for a few months after the show wrapped before calling it quits.

Paul Calafiore and Zakiyah Everette, Season 18

Fall into Zaulies GravityZakiyah can't help but be drawn to Paulie no matter how toxic their relationship in the house is. 2016-08-02T03:28:44Z

Live-feed watchers were never quite sure what this showmance was up to, but after Everette’s eviction (which Calafiore helped facilitate, bee tee dubs) he bragged to Paul Abrahamian about how he hooked up with her in the house.

Cody and Jessica, Season 19

BB19 Cody and Jessica discuss S E X in the Big Brother HouseBig brother 19 2017-07-31T06:23:53Z

Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf Nickson just welcomed their second daughter together and, like Brenchel, it all began with some whoopie in the Big Brother house. As Kevin Schlehuber said, “Well, good for Cody!” — though we would add a “good for Jessica” in there too.

Paul to Kevin – Apparently Jessica and Cody have had sex several times already.

Kevin- Well, good for Cody!! #BB19 — Big Brother Access #BB22 (@bigbroaccess) July 12, 2017

Matt and Raven, Season 19

Big Brother 19 Matt Raven Sex then Mark in underwear playing pool with Kevin bb19 live feedsBig Brother 19 Matt Raven Sex then Mark in underwear playing pool with Kevin bb19 live feeds 2017-08-14T10:23:35Z

Matt Clines and Raven Walton were not secretive about their showmance. Co-houseguest Kevin Schlehuber even said he found a drawer full of used condoms that he was pretty sure belonged to those two. Wow. They were together for a while after the show but have since split up.

Jackson and Holly Allen, Season 21

BB21 – Jackson & Holly HOOKING UP in front of CHRISTIE & SISJackson & Holly hookup on live feeds while Christie & Analyse are in same room. #BB21 #BigBrother #LiveFeeds 2019-09-14T23:35:21Z

Just last summer, Jackson Michie and Holly Allen were hooking up in the Big Brother house, something Allen recently defended on Instagram. When she wrote a heartfelt post about how disappointed she was that her good gameplay wasn’t really featured on the show, a commenter brought up her sexual relationship with Michie and she responded, “You do realize… you’re the problem, right? As a woman, I’m allowed to express my sexuality. Especially with somebody I’m deeply in love with. We were the last to be intimate in the house. And we were very serious about each other. So yes, we had a physical relationship. However, there are a lot of other aspects about me aside from my sexuality. That’s merely a wee tiny fragment. The fact that you can’t see past that is exactly what’s wrong.”

Don’t forget — no Big Brother on Sunday anymore. It now airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on CBS. Also, it’s not too late to sign up for the season 22 live feeds. Once these houseguests finally have to start turning on each other, things might actually get interesting down the home stretch.

