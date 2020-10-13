Which ‘Big Brother’ Contestants Are On OnlyFans?

OnlyFans is a social media platform where users can post R-rated and X-rated content behind a paywall that their subscribers get access to when they subscribe. It is a popular way for reality TV stars to supplement their income — several notable cast members from MTV’s The Challenge have accounts, including Kailah Casillas and Devin Walker.

So, are you wondering which Big Brother cast members are on OnlyFans? The answers may be a bit surprising.

Zach Rance and Christine Varner From Big Brother 16 Are On OnlyFans

Big Brother 16 housemates Zach Rance and Christine Varner are both on OnlyFans. Rance’s profile describes him as an “Independent Underwear Model. 29 year old, Florida Beach Bum,” while Varner’s says she’s “just a washed up reality star trying to pay for college.”

Varner’s site is $9 per month, while Rance’s is $25 per month, so presumably, Rance is showing off a lot more than Varner is. According to Reddit user Danger333, Varner’s profile is “just foot stuff, thong pics, and handbra stuff.”

Hilariously, Varner recently tweeted that she heard a “rumor on Reddit” that she and Zach “made a video together for OnlyFans” and it’s her “favorite rumor that’s ever happened.”

She also claimed on Twitter that she makes “a year’s worth of tuition in one month,” but she said in order to make that kind of money, you have to be “willing to promote it on your Instagram and Twitter or you won’t make anything.”

Angela Rockstar, Jozea Flores, and JoJo Spatafore Are Also on OnlyFans

Angela Lantry, aka “Angela Rockstar,” from Big Brother 20 is also on OnlyFans. Her profile reads, “Haus Rockstar, Reality TV Personality, MILF, Intergalactically Known as a Good Time!”

Her OnlyFans subscription service is $15 per month and Reddit says she “looks great” because she’s obviously “been doing some hard work and it’s paying off for her!”

Jozea Flores from Big Brother 18 is also on OnlyFans. He describes himself as a “Puerto Rican hot boy!” and his subscription is $16 per month.

Big Brother 14’s JoJo Spatafora also has an account. Her subscription is currently $5 per month because it is half off. She says she does “feet, cos-play, behinds the scenes, modeling, and more.”

Paul Calafiore Is Not On OnlyFans Anymore

Cara Maria shares Her Thoughts On The OnlyFans Craze

Big Brother 18 houseguest Paul Calafiore used to be on OnlyFans, but his profile page is an error now. According to Reddit, he was on EroMe for a while as well (no link because there’s no paywall and X-rated content pops right up).

But his girlfriend, Cara Maria Sorbello, confirmed that he was on OnlyFans at one time, saying in an Instagram story, “I actually think it’s pretty funny because Paulie was the one that started the OnlyFans thing and got attacked for it. And now, everybody else that was attacking him for it now has one. But, hey — all the power to you. Make that money.”

Speaking of which, there was an exchange in the Big Brother 22 house earlier this year between Bayleigh Dayton, Kaysar Ridha, and Janelle Pierzina when they were talking about how reality TV stars make money. Ridha said he was going to start a podcast and Pierzina said she would never do a podcast. Then Dayton tossed OnlyFans out there — except she called it “fans only” — and when Pierzina asked what “fans only” was, Dayton said, “Oh my gosh, guys. Sexy pictures and weird stuff.”

Don't forget — no Big Brother on Sunday anymore. It now airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on CBS.

