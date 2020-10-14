A ‘Big Brother’ Contestant Is Training for the Olympics

Apparently a former Big Brother and The Challenge contestant is taking his competitiveness to the next level by gunning for the United States Winter Olympics team. Paul Calafiore of Big Brother 18, Ex on the Beach 1, and The Challenge: Final Reckoning, War of the Worlds, and War of the Worlds 2 is trying his hand at Olympic bobsledding, according to TMZ.

Calafiore Has an In Through Lolo Jones

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBeXniDDW9f/c/17849928587194194/

According to TMZ, Calafiore is friends with Olympian Lolo Jones. She was an Olympic hurdler in track and field who then also started competing as brakewoman for the U.S. national bobsled team, making her one of only nine U.S. athletes who have competed at both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

Jones also finished in third place on the second season of Celebrity Big Brother, which might be how she knows Calafiore. Anyway, according to the article, she put the Team USA coaches in touch with Calafiore, who had no experience with bobsledding but who does keep himself in top physical condition. He also started working with specialists and a strength coach in preparation for his tryout. His training consisted of two to three hours of mobility and flexibility sessions and two to three hours of strength training and sprinting sessions.

Sources say his virtual combine in September showed very good times, so he is currently quarantining for two weeks at the Lake Placid Olympic Training Center so that he can enter the next phase of training.

So, Big Brother fans may see Calafiore speeding down the bobsled track in Beijing in 2022.

So Far, Calafiore is Mum on Social Media

The latest workout Instagram from Calafiore shows him squatting 400 pounds, which is twice his body weight because, as he reveals in the Instagram comments, he bulked up to 200. He also says that prior to this, his personal record for squatting was 275 pounds.

Calafiore doesn’t say what all the training is for, but he does tease, “BIG THINGS COMING.”

He also recently posted a short message where he talks about why people are so unhappy and unsuccessful in their lives.

“If somebody just says no excuses, no bullsh*t — I said that for so many years of my life, where I said I have no excuses, no bullshit. And that served me as an athlete, but when I got to the real world, I’ve realized that that had a different meaning because the excuses and the bullsh*t become endless. There’s so many people striving to be successful, but why are only three percent of people successful. Why are the majority of people unsuccessful? It’s because they let excuses shape their life … people fail to realize that if you wake up in the morning and you look at yourself in the mirror and you actually ask yourself why you’re unhappy or why you’re unsuccessful, it all circles back to who is staring back at you,” said Calafiore.

Well, according to his philosophy, if he’s unsuccessful at the bobsled, he has no one to blame but himself. But something tells us he’ll work incredibly hard to make it happen.

Don’t forget — no Big Brother on Sunday anymore. It now airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on CBS. Also, it’s not too late to sign up for the season 22 live feeds. Once these houseguests finally have to start turning on each other, things might actually get interesting down the home stretch.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’ Fans Think Two All-Stars Have a Secret Showmance