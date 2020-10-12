Find Out If The ‘Big Brother’ Power of Veto Was Used in Week 10

The Big Brother 22 Power of Veto ceremony took place Monday afternoon on October 12 and the results are in. Read on to find out who won the Power of Veto and if he or she used it to take someone off the nomination block, but be warned of spoilers.

DON’T KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ABOUT THE LIVE FEEDS.

The Power of Veto Winner Chose…

The Power of Veto winner chose not to use the POV to take one of the nominees off the block. Nicole Franzel was the winner this week and she also won the Head of Household competition, so it would have been pretty surprising if she had chosen to change her own nominees of Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott.

Of course, that did not stop Garrett and Abbott from lobbying Franzel hard to take one of them off and put her ally Cody Calafiore on the block. Franzel would absolutely never have done that (she said numerous times on the live feeds), but it’s kind of too bad she didn’t do that — it would have shocked the house and the jury members and would have been the big move she could have pointed to if she got to the end and was making her case for the jury members to vote for her to win the $500,000 prize.

As it stands, if Franzel goes to the end against Calafiore or Enzo Palumbo, she is probably not going to win. Her only chance is if she’s sitting next to Abbott. That will probably only happen if Abbott escapes eviction and takes Franzel to the end with her in the hopes that her resume is stronger than Franzel’s

So, Who is Going Home This Week?

Well, everyone not on the block has assured someone they’re safe. Franzel has assured Abbott that she’s safe, while Palumbo and Calafiore have both assured Garrett that he’s safe.

In actuality, Garrett is most likely going home. The two voters are Calafiore and Palumbo and they both agree Garrett is the bigger threat. But either way, if Abbott doesn’t win the next Head of Household, she’s probably following right on Garrett’s heels out the door to the jury house. That’s what we’re rooting for — not necessarily because we want Abbott to win, but because it’s the most interesting outcome. This season hasn’t exactly been rife with excitement, so it would be nice to see the house shaken up just a little at some point.

So, this probably spells the end for the secret showmance fans are convinced is happening between Abbott and Garrett.

Don’t forget — no Big Brother on Sunday anymore. It now airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on CBS. Also, it’s not too late to sign up for the season 22 live feeds. Once these houseguests finally have to start turning on each other, things might actually get interesting down the home stretch.

