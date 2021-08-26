‘Big Brother’ Tightens Up Security: Report

“Big Brother” producers are taking extra steps to prevent mischievous superfans from ruining the game.

According to TMZ, producers for the CBS reality competition are being proactive when it comes to stopping “wall yellers” from getting messages to the cast from outside of the Studio City soundstage where the show is taped.

Fans know that there has been an ongoing “tradition” of “Big Brother” superfans who attempt to scream over the wall to relay game secrets to the houseguests when they are hanging outside. Sources for the gossip site revealed that security has been “significantly ramped up” for Season 23 and that there will be a minimum of five bodyguards patrolling the grounds of the “Big Brother” compound.

The proactive measures were taken after producers became aware of recent social media “chatter” from some past troublesome fans. A red flag also came from a person who was sent a cease and desist letter by CBS last year.

Fans Have Successfully Used Bullhorns to Get Messages to the Big Brother Players in the Past

This is not the first time security measures have been taken outside of the “Big Brother“ house. The Los Angeles Police Department has routinely been called in, and CinemaBlend reported that after there were multiple cast lockdowns during the 2020 “Big Brother: All-Stars” season due to fans using bullhorns to relay gameplay messages, CBS was forced to hire a private security firm to monitor the outdoor area surrounding the house. According to TMZ, the more extreme measures came after security caught a man attempting to scale the studio fence.

Last summer, a wall yeller also screamed a message that Nicole Franzel “flipped” her vote after the other houseguests accused David Alexander of doing so.

In Season 21, another superfan used a bullhorn to out the pre-“Big Brother” friendship between Tommy Bracco and Christie Murphy. According to Cosmopolitan, an intruder familiar with the “Big Brother” house” design blasted audio through a bullhorn to reveal the contestants’ off-camera history.

“Christie and Tommy have been close friends for more than 12 years,” the fan announced. “Christie dated Tommy’s aunt for more than seven years. Christie and Tommy operated a business together for more than three years. “Big Brother” fans for fairness.”

At the time, live feed viewers later zeroed in on contestant Holly Allen asking Jackson Michie if he heard what was said. Cliff Hogg clearly heard something – he called the incident “unsettling.”

And according to a Reddit thread, a wall yeller back in Season 16 relayed a slew of secret information about Frankie Grande and undercover police officer Derrick Levasseur, who was that season’s eventual winner.

“Frankie is the Saboteur,” the fan announced. “The Saboteur is Frankie. He’s lying to everyone and can’t be trusted. Christine is hated by America. Derrick, stop being the fun police, you’re not on duty.”

Fan Interference Has Been Taking Place Since Season 2

Early seasons of “Big Brother” featured fans flying banner planes over the backyard with messages for the houseguests.

In an interview with Us Weekly, executive producer Rich Meehan acknowledged the interference by saying, “It’s just kind of a part of the show. But, we work hard to try to keep the integrity of the game there and try and keep the outside information outside.”

Showrunner Allison Grodner also addressed the wall yellers and asked them to consider how it affects the players.

“I would hope that the fans would take into consideration what these people have given up to be on the show and how hard they’re working, and that they came on to put themselves out there for a whole summer and to win money,” Grodner said. “We want it to be as fair as possible and so any time there is any attempted outside interference, it could potentially ruin people’s games and create unfairness within the house, no matter how much you may like or dislike that person. I would hope that before any fan decides to try to take that on, that they would think about that, if they were in that position, and what they would want.”

