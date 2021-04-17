Big Brother Winner Calls Former Bachelor Colton Underwood an “Abusive Stalker”

The former Bachelor Colton Underwood dominated headlines this week when he came out as gay. In an interview with Good Morning America, the NFL alum said he was tired of hiding who he was. “I’ve ran from myself for a long time; I’ve hated myself for a long time,” said Underwood. The Good Morning America tell-all may have shocked fans of The Bachelor franchise, but it also came as a surprise to some people close to Underwood. Cassie Randolph, a 25-year old speech pathology student, dated Underwood until May 2020 after meeting him as a contestant on The Bachelor. An insider told Us Weekly that Randolph was not aware that Underwood would be making the announcement. “To be honest, she hasn’t really had time to navigate how she fees about it yet,” said the source.

Amidst public declarations of support for the football player and reality star (including a supportive Instagram post from the temporarily suspended Bachelor host, Chris Harrison), there has also been some backlash against Underwood. Andy Herren, the winner of Big Brother 15, tweeted some strong words on the subject this week. “Colton Underwood is a manipulative, abusive stalker,” Herren wrote, referring to the restraining order that Cassie Randolph filed against Underwood in September 2020.

The Big Brother alum was the first openly gay winner of the show, but isn’t impressed by Underwood joining the ranks of gay reality stars. “Glad he’s able to accept who he is but I also don’t care because he sucks and it’s annoying seeing so many gays thirst over him since he’s white and has abs,” Herren tweeted. He went on to call Underwood out for following certain public figures with scandals of their own, including Morgan Wallen and Candace Owens. “Let’s maybe stop praising and giving opportunities to this idiot,” wrote Herren.

Colton Underwood is a manipulative, abusive stalker. He also follows Morgan Wallen on Instagram. And he’s SO BORING. Glad he’s able to accept who he is but I also don’t care because he sucks and it’s annoying seeing so many gays thirst over him since he’s white and has abs. — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) April 14, 2021

Herren Is Famously Unafraid to Share His Opinions on Social Media

The Big Brother winner’s tongue-in-cheek Twitter bio reads, “sexiest, funniest, smartest, most humble winner in Big Brother history.” Herren is unafraid to speak candidly on social media, at times even calling out the Big Brother franchise. In a September 2020 tweet, he wrote “If production can tell houseguests to stop singing, they can tell houseguests to stop making fun of someone with autism.” Herren was referring to comments that certain Big Brother all-stars, including Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott, made about houseguest Ian Terry, who is on the spectrum.

Herren has also weighed in on the conversation surrounding racism in the Big Brother house. “CBS was ‘outraged’ by the racism of Big Brother 15 yet gave racist, homophobic, and transphobic houseguests on seasons before AND after 15 heroic edits,” he tweeted. In response to complaints about lack of diversity, CBS made an announcement in November 2020 that all future casts of Big Brother, Survivor, and Love Island will be at least 50% people of color. “This is such great news!,” Herren tweeted after the announcement.

The Buzz on Big Brother 23

The upcoming season of Big Brother will air in summer 2021. An exact premiere date has not been announced, although historically the show returns the last week of June, with the exception of last year’s season which was pushed back due to COVID-19.

The 2020 all-star season was unpopular with fans and it’s expected that this time around we will see an entirely new crop of first-time players in the Big Brother house. Fans also suspect that Big Brother alums Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo will be stopping by at some point to introduce their baby (due this summer) to Julie Chen- Moonves.

