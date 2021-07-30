‘Big Brother’s’ Brent On His Relationship With Hannah & Who Is Playing a Terrible Game

“Big Brother 23” evicted houseguest Brent Champagne chatted with Heavy about his time in the house, including his relationship with Hannah Chaddha, one of his teammates who left him a rather savage goodbye message during the live eviction episode on July 29.

Read on to find out what he said about Hannah and what Brent regrets the most about his gameplay.

Brent Highly Respects Hannah, Says He and Hannah Are ‘Close’





Play



'Big Brother 23' Brent Champagne Exit Interview Heavy got to chat with Brent Champagne on Friday, July 30 about his time on "Big Brother," including his one big regret of the game, the status of his relationship with Hannah, and who he thinks is in the worst position in the house right now. 2021-07-30T16:38:17Z

In Heavy’s exit interview with Brent, we had to ask about his relationship with Hannah because they had a somewhat tumultuous relationship in the house. Here is what he had to say about her and the other women in the house:

Heavy: How do you think your relationship was with the women in the house?

Brent: We were all very close. We butted heads a few times. We obviously had different perspectives on certain things, but that’s human nature … we were all very flirty. I stayed away from a lot of the other gentlemen with all the cuddling and all that, just thought it wasn’t really something I wanted to really do because I already had a target on my back. Showmances were kind of out the picture when you’re on defense mode the whole time. But I’m a very flirtatious person, male and female, I like to have fun and joke around.

But as far as the narratives I had to portray that Frenchie left as far as me to use as ammunition an all-girl alliance and such … It was a narrative to try to get Derek X off of Christian — Christian was in the Slaughterhouse and to get Hannah off the scent of maybe we were working with other people and the only people outside the Slaughterhouse were five females and Derek X, so it made sense.

And unfortunately, Britini’s name got dragged through the mud because of Frenchie saying she was the head of an all-girl alliance and Claire as well. It was reiterated down the line from person to person. I did explain to Britini at one point when she asked why we were both up on the block and I said it did probably stem from Frenchie and the reiteration on my end of her being the lead of an all-girl alliance. … But it was more or less something to use as well as far as two gentlemen went home the first two weeks and now the third gentlemen went home. It does come down to numbers sometimes. Christian and X, I don’t know if they don’t realize that but the girls will all turn against you and take you guys all out. And Hannah’s a mastermind. She’s beautiful inside and out, she’s brilliant, I have nothing but kind words to say about her and she’s playing a perfect lowkey, silent game and I respect her highly because I got a little bit more of the feist at the end because I was challenging a lot of the things that she was trying to protect, so it makes sense.”

Heavy: Hannah’s goodbye message was particularly savage. How would you describe your relationship with her?

Brent: We’re close. Like I said, we don’t see eye to eye on everything. Obviously, we have different perspectives, but we did have a lot of intellectual and in-depth conversations that I enjoyed and I know she enjoyed or she wouldn’t have entertained them. As far as her goodbye message, we have had a public conversation in front of the other houseguests when she has brought the word up ‘arrogant’ before. It was diffused by other people saying it was confidence, not really arrogance because arrogance is more on the line of shoving people’s noses in things and belittling people and making them feel like they’re less or really being more on the facetious end of me being more confident and assured that I know who I am and I know my strengths and weaknesses, but I can see where you can confuse it for cockiness … I do know there’s a difference between when the camera is on and it’s go time and you’re in the Diary Room and you have to give a show to America. I think there’s a huge difference between the two. It’s not important for the public to see that, but for me to know it. I know the truth and I know the bonds that were created in the house. … we’re all gonna get into a group chat, we’re all gonna stay friends, we’re all gonna laugh about nonsense again, so no hard feelings.

Brent Blames Frenchie For Not Being Able to Play His Own Game





Play



Video Video related to ‘big brother’s’ brent on his relationship with hannah & who is playing a terrible game 2021-07-30T12:57:08-04:00

Heavy: Would you do anything differently if you could go back and start over?

Brent: I went in with a target on my back because of the way I looked and Frenchie made that very known. I think if that wasn’t the case and there was no Frenchie, I would have definitely went in with my original strategy, which was staying a bit more lowkey, little bit more in the shadows, being more observant, using the charm, and all that later. But the charm was what ended up getting me off the block in the first place. It was just the hand I was dealt. I can’t complain about it, it’s part of the game, it’s part of life and I played it to the best of my ability until I had no more options. So yeah, if I could do it all over again without Frenchie being on me so quick, I would definitely be the more reserved, passive route. … It’s hard to fathom that I could have done anything differently in the beginning because either way if I did do something different, I wouldn’t have made it to week three.

If I challenged Frenchie, if I went against him or I said no to the final two or the alliance, the Slaughterhouse, even though I disagreed with it in the first place, I would’ve been put up and Travis would’ve stayed. So it was more or less just adapting and doing what I had to do week by week. But that paint that was put on me, that red paint dried and that target remained and I think it was going to remain to next week if I made it. So that Veto, even though I would’ve loved to win it … I would’ve just went home the next week. I would’ve just been prolonging the inevitable. I really wanted for the sake of my team and myself, to understand who was truly behind us and who was not.

But yeah, as far as gameplay, my hands were tied. There’s not much I could say I could’ve did differently because you never know what’s gonna happen, who you’re gonna be with.

Who Does Brent Think Are in the Best and Worst Positions In the House?





Play



Video Video related to ‘big brother’s’ brent on his relationship with hannah & who is playing a terrible game 2021-07-30T12:57:08-04:00

Heavy: Who do you think is in the best position in the house right now?

Brent: Hannah because legit you would never expect it. She just looks in the mirror and dances all day. She’ll walk by a mirror and do little TikTok dances and it’s just brilliant. She’s doing her own thing, she’s staying lowkey, but she’s very analytical and she thinks strategically and she runs things [through in her head] before she does them. She’s not impulsive.

But on the opposite end, I think Christian deserves to win because he’s winning everything and he’s playing so naive and he’s making octopus hotdogs and doing all these things that would make him seem so innocent and not a threat, but yet he’s won a competition every week … and still everyone decided to get rid of me, one of the only people that X believes would be the biggest threat to them? They still got rid of me? I mean, I would’ve done the same exact thing if I was in their shoes was to get rid of me. It was the right play, that’s why I’m not upset about it or shocked. But I am shocked that no one can see that Christian is absolutely crushing it and I was more of a threat than he was when I haven’t had an ounce of power.

So Hannah is definitely gonna win it, Christian deserves to win it.

Heavy: Who do you think is in the worst position?

Brent: That’s a good question. I think Kyland and maybe Derek X just because I don’t really know what’s going on behind the scenes with both of their alliances that they’re a part of that I’m not a part of. … They already got rid of three gentlemen. If they really were worried about the numbers being skewed, it’s kind of too far gone at this point … Kyland has a strong bond with a lot of young ladies in the house. They trust him, they’re receptive to him, he’s very sweet, he’s very nurturing, he’s very caring, He’s just overall a perfect person. And then Derek X is his right-hand man, they’re kind of perfect. So I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s Kyland and Derek X [on the block].

Heavy: I think Whitney and Britini are maybe in trouble this week.

Brent: I would be happy if Whitney went home. Me and Whitney never got along. She was very fake to me and I could tell from the very first conversation I had with her that she would be able to dish but not take and I’m a big personality, so as soon as I would bust her up a little bit, boom. She would turn red, full shutdown mode … it was frustrating because she took everything to heart and it makes it hard to build something when you don’t get along with someone on your team.

And I don’t believe she’s playing any type of game. I really do believe that everybody else is playing the game and she’s kind of just chilling because a lot of the time she’ll say, ‘Oh, you know, I’m not talking game today.’ … if you don’t feel like talking game today, c’mon, you just wanna coast by and let everyone else do all the work. It’s little things like that … she was more preoccupied with the social interaction and hanging out and cuddling than the actual game, so I’d be happy if she goes home.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’s’ Frenchie On Being a ‘Hypocrite’ & Who Is In the Best Position in the House – Exit Interview