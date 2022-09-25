Exclusive: Brittany Hoopes Says She Has ‘So Many Questions’ for Michael

“Big Brother 24” houseguest Brittany Hoopes became the eighth member of the jury on Thursday, September 22, after Monte Taylor cast the sole vote to evict.

In the early days of “Big Brother 24,” Brittany found herself in the Girl Girls alliance, which included all but two of the women in the house. Taylor Hale and Nicole Layog were excluded from the alliance because, according to Paloma Aguilar, they weren’t exhibiting “girls girl” behavior.

However, Brittany soon found herself on the outs of the Girls Girl alliance after she spilled some information to Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli. Brittany’s game seemed nonexistent for a while, but a sudden power shift changed her fate. The hypnotherapist became a member of a majority alliance called the Leftovers and formed a tight connection with competition beast Michael Bruner.

Michael and Brittany became a package deal. The two were constantly together and everyone in the house seemed to know they had a final two. The two weren’t just allies. They were friends. That’s why Michael’s decision to throw Brittany under the bus in his eviction speech shocked Brittany and the viewers at home.

Heavy had the chance to chat with Brittany about her eviction and her friendship with Michael.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brittany Hoopes Talks ‘Big Brother 24’

Heavy: Did you ever really think that you would be able to convince Monte to keep you? Do you think he made the right choice?

Brittany: I knew it would be difficult [but] man, I was going to try. You don’t just go out silently, right? At the end of the day, I knew he was pretty set in his ways. I knew that I was a target of his, not even this week but the week before. I didn’t think I would be able to convince him, although I certainly was [going to] try. At the end of the day, I understand that I would’ve given him a run for his money on some of those mental comps, so from his perspective, perhaps it made sense.

Heavy: How are you feeling about seeing Michael again? Are you planning on confronting him about his eviction speech?

Brittany: I have so many questions for Michael. I’m not [going to] lie. It definitely hurt and I felt very blindsided. I trusted him with a lot, both in my game and personally. I understand he’s a huge fan of the game, so he was going to do everything he could to preserve his game. I get that. But I’m a little nervous to see him again. I just want some answers and to clear the air.

Heavy: Why did you vote to keep Alyssa? Do you regret that decision?

Brittany: I wanted to see if I could shake things up a little bit. I knew there was a very big chance that Turner was going to vote out his best friend Alyssa and that it would end up in a tie, so I thought, well, at the end of the day, if it ends up [being a tie], at least Monte has to get some blood on his hands and break that tie. And perhaps, there would be a [small] chance that I could divert and cause some question [about] who flipped. Like I said, I [was] already [going to be] targeted. Might as well shake things up a little bit.

Heavy: What game move are you most proud of?

Brittany: I’m most proud of sticking around two more weeks after Michael blew up my game on his way out. Winning that pivotal snoozefest Veto was so important to my game. And just realizing, ‘You know what, I can play this game.’ There were three other competitions where I lost by seconds or one days worth of an answer or a tiebreaker. There could have been a lot more wins there if things would’ve just shaken out a little differently.

Heavy: If you could press the rewind button and start the season over what, if anything, would you have done differently?

Brittany: I would definitely remember that this is an individual game. I think it was really difficult for me, especially because I didn’t share my profession and a big part of who I am, to feel like myself authentically. I just wanted to share that with at least someone else and that happened to be Michael. I think it’s so easy to get personal and game sort of intertwined. But at the end of the day, you are playing a game. And so I think I would perhaps not share quite as much. Perhaps be a little more hesitant in how much I would trust [people].

“Big Brother 24” airs Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on CBS and Paramount Plus.

