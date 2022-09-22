Brittany Says Monte Took Away Her ‘Lifelong Dream’ of Starting a Family

WARNING SPOILERS AHEAD: DO NOT READ IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS!

If you’ve been watching the live feeds, you know that Brittany Hoopes will likely be leaving the “Big Brother” house tonight. The hypnotherapist’s game currently rests in the hands of Monte Taylor, who has the sole vote to evict.

Over the past few days, Brittany has tried to convince Monte that keeping her in the game is in his best interest. But after her attempts to save herself were unsuccessful, Brittany began to resent Monte.

Brittany expressed her frustration in a conversation with Taylor Hale captured on the 24/hour live feeds.

Brittany Says Monte Didn’t Play a Great Game

LIVE FEED RECAP:

Brittany had a lot to say about Monte on the live feeds this week. In a conversation with Taylor Hale, Brittany revealed that she didn’t think Monte played a great game.

“I don’t even think he has played that great of a game,” she said. “I could be wrong. In my eyes, he got protected by Michael far too long and then he won one random Veto, took Michael out, and he has been set on me since then. It’s not even that impressive.”

The Texas native went on to say she wouldn’t vote for Monte in the end because he took away her lifelong dream of starting a family.

“If you [Monte] take away my lifelong dream and my ability to start a family, you do not have my vote,” she said. “That’s the rules of this ‘Big Brother’ game.”

In a previous conversation with Alyssa Snider, Brittany revealed that she planned to use the “Big Brother” winnings on IVF treatments. In the September 30 episode of “Big Brother,” Brittany shared that she suffers from PCOS, which is short for Polycystic ovary syndrome.

“One of the main symptoms [of PCOS] is difficulty conceiving, holding a pregnancy to full term,” she said on the episode.

Brittany’s Monte bashing didn’t stop there. She told Taylor she plans to sway the jury in Taylor’s favor if Taylor and Monte are the final two.

“If he brought you, I am going to try to rally the girls as much as I can,” she told Taylor.

“No one says [the jury] have to make decisions based on your little bros club you had all season,” Brittany continued, referring to Monte. “Do you not know me, do you not know Alyssa, do you not know Indy? That’s three votes right there.”

The “Big Brother” finale airs Sunday, September 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on CBS & Paramount Plus.

Stay tuned for how to vote for America’s Favorite Player.

