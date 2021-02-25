How to Watch ‘Big Brother Canada’ In the U.S

If you can’t wait until June 2021 for Big Brother to return to the U.S. airwaves, you’re in luck — Big Brother Canada premieres on March 3 with its ninth season. The show recently revealed its post-apocalyptic house decor, its 14 houseguests, and the fact that this year, they’ll be competing in teams. As always, the show is hosted by Arisa Cox.

Here’s what you need to know about watching Big Brother Canada’s ninth season in the U.S.

How to Watch the TV Episodes and the Live Feeds

New Champions Have Emerged | New Season of Big Brother Canada Premieres Wednesday March 3 #BBCAN9For the first time ever, houseguests will be competing in 2 teams to start the season and Canada is choosing the team captains! Starting today until Saturday, February 27, Canadians can vote as often as they’d like on BigBrotherCanada.ca for the two houseguests that they think should be named the team captains. For full cast… 2021-02-24T18:05:32Z

Big Brother Canada airs on Global TV in Canada, which can be tricky to watch outside of the country. But there are a few workarounds. First off, there are a few sites that stream Global TV — Video Brother and BMX.

Secondly, if you have a Roku device, there is a Canadian channel app you can subscribe to for not very much money that will let you watch Global TV like you were located in Canada. It is called Canada TV and it costs just $.99 per month. Once you’re subscribed, you simply navigate to the stream for Global TV and you’re in.

The broadcast schedule for Big Brother Canada is that the premiere airs Wednesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. ET/PT, with new episodes then airing on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, according to the official website.

For the live feeds, your best bet is Liquid8D, a fan who in the past has been able to stream the live feeds via BBViewer. It is up in the air right now because Adobe is retiring its Air Viewer and the new one is still getting the kinks worked out. Otherwise, you can watch the feeds on the Global TV website, but you have to use a VPN to disguise which country you are trying to watch from.

Check out the House and the Contestants

Here's your first look inside the new #BBCAN9 house! Who's excited for an all new season? 😍https://t.co/kbtF7nxqHb — Global TV (@GlobalTV) February 22, 2021

Big Brother Canada 8 was cut short last March due to the global pandemic, therefore the decor for the ninth season is a post-apocalyptic house meant to invoke the idea that the BBCAN8 houseguests simply abandoned the old house, and now it’s all overgrown and whatnot.

The 14 contestants for BBCAN9 include an anthropology student, a radio host, and a police officer. They are:

Name: Latoya Anderson

Age: 34

Preferred Pronouns: She/Her

Zodiac: Taurus

Hometown: Pickering, Ont.

Occupation: Police Officer

My mantra or words I live by are: Be good to yourself

Latoya Anderson – Cast Bio | Big Brother Canada 9 (#BBCAN9) – New Season Wednesday March 3Latoya is an ambitious police officer that will make nice with the houseguests and build alliances to make it to the top, all while undercover as a fashion designer. For full cast bios and to stay up to date on all the latest #BBCAN9 news, spoilers, and to watch live feeds throughout the season visit… 2021-02-24T18:04:08Z

Name: Beth Bieda

Age: 27

Preferred Pronouns: She/Her

Zodiac: Leo

Hometown: Tomahawk, Alta.

My favorite hobby is: Playing piano and writing music

Beth Bieda – Cast Bio | Big Brother Canada 9 (#BBCAN9) – New Season Wednesday March 3Beth may be a country girl through and through, but her trauma training, physical strength and mental fortitude will lead her to win #BBCAN9. For full cast bios and to stay up to date on all the latest #BBCAN9 news, spoilers, and to watch live feeds throughout the season visit the official Big Brother Canada… 2021-02-24T18:01:43Z

Name: Tychon Carter-Newman

Age: 29

Preferred Pronouns: He/Him

Zodiac: Capricorn

Hometown: Montreal, Que.

Occupation: Urban Planner

My mantra or words I live by are: Live free

Tychon Carter-Newman – Cast Bio | Big Brother Canada 9 (#BBCAN9) – New Season Wednesday March 3Tychon is prepared to charm the houseguests and play his way through the game, straight to finale. For full cast bios and to stay up to date on all the latest #BBCAN9 news, spoilers, and to watch live feeds throughout the season visit the official Big Brother Canada website: bigbrothercanada.ca/ Watch a new season of… 2021-02-24T18:04:40Z

Name: Kiefer Collison

Age: 32

Preferred Pronouns: He/Him

Zodiac: Sagittarius

Hometown: Old Massett, B.C.

Occupation: Radio Host

My mantra or words I live by are: Kief it Real, Love Peace Oolichan Grease

Kiefer Collison – Cast Bio | Big Brother Canada 9 (#BBCAN9) – New Season Wednesday March 3Kiefer is a laid-back radio host and family man that may not seem like a threat, but he will use this to his advantage to become the next #BBCAN9 champion. For full cast bios and to stay up to date on all the latest #BBCAN9 news, spoilers, and to watch live feeds throughout the season… 2021-02-24T18:03:54Z

Name: Austin Dookwah

Age: 23

Preferred Pronouns: She/Her

Zodiac: Cancer

Hometown: Newmarket, Ont.

Occupation: Realtor/Model

My most prized possession is: My crystals!

Austin Dookwah – Cast Bio | Big Brother Canada 9 (#BBCAN9) – New Season Wednesday March 3With brains and beauty, Austin is a BBCAN superfan that will take out the competition with her knowledge of the game and flirtatious strategy. For full cast bios and to stay up to date on all the latest #BBCAN9 news, spoilers, and to watch live feeds throughout the season visit the official Big Brother Canada… 2021-02-24T18:01:28Z

Name: Josh Farnworth

Age: 30

Preferred Pronouns: He/Him

Zodiac: Aries

Hometown: New Westminster, B.C.

Occupation: Film Production Coordinator

My go-to karaoke song is: “Born To Make You Happy” by Britney Spears

Josh Farnworth – Cast Bio | Big Brother Canada 9 (#BBCAN9) – New Season Wednesday March 3Josh is an authentic and intelligent film production coordinator that has no problem stirring up the game. For full cast bios and to stay up to date on all the latest #BBCAN9 news, spoilers, and to watch live feeds throughout the season visit the official Big Brother Canada website: bigbrothercanada.ca/ Watch a new season of… 2021-02-24T18:02:07Z

Name: Tera Gillen-Petrozzi

Age: 37

Preferred Pronouns: She/Her

Zodiac: Virgo

Hometown: LaSalle, Ont.

Occupation: Mom/Spin Instructor

How do you want people to remember you as a player on BBCAN? As the first mom and oldest houseguest to ever win, duh!

Tera Gillen-Petrozzi – Cast Bio | Big Brother Canada 9 (#BBCAN9) – New Season Wednesday March 3Tera is a free-spirited married mom of two who is ready to show women and moms everywhere that it is never too late to follow her dreams to become the next BBCAN winner. For full cast bios and to stay up to date on all the latest #BBCAN9 news, spoilers, and to watch live feeds… 2021-02-24T18:03:00Z

Name: Rohan Kapoor

Age: 26

Preferred Pronouns: He/Him

Zodiac: Pieces

Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Occupation: Strategic Partnerships Manager

My go-to karaoke song is: Any song by The Killers

Rohan Kapoor – Cast Bio | Big Brother Canada 9 (#BBCAN9) – New Season Wednesday March 3Confident, athletic, strategic and charming, Rohan has all the elements needed to be a great Big Brother Canada player. For full cast bios and to stay up to date on all the latest #BBCAN9 news, spoilers, and to watch live feeds throughout the season visit the official Big Brother Canada website: bigbrothercanada.ca/ Watch a new… 2021-02-24T18:02:47Z

Name: Ethan Quance

Age: 22

Preferred Pronouns: He/Him

Zodiac: Aries

Hometown: Banff, Alta.

Occupation: Line Cook

Why do you think you were selected to be on BBCAN9? Because I’m a good time and the life of the party

Ethan Quance – Cast Bio | Big Brother Canada 9 (#BBCAN9) – New Season Wednesday March 3Although Ethan is easy-going and caring in nature, he also has a wild side. This aspiring firefighter is an extreme athlete who will use his sportsmanship to outplay the houseguests. For full cast bios and to stay up to date on all the latest #BBCAN9 news, spoilers, and to watch live feeds throughout the season… 2021-02-24T18:04:24Z

Name: Jedson Tavernier

Age: 25

Preferred Pronouns: He/Him

Zodiac: Virgo

Hometown: Aurora, Ont.

Occupation: Personal Trainer

I get along best with people who: Are like-minded, goal-driven, positive, and don’t make excuses

Jedson Tavernier – Cast Bio | Big Brother Canada 9 (#BBCAN9) – New Season Wednesday March 3Jedson is a well-rounded ladies’ man who is confident he holds the three essential qualities needed to succeed on BBCAN: athleticism, intelligence, and a charming personality. For full cast bios and to stay up to date on all the latest #BBCAN9 news, spoilers, and to watch live feeds throughout the season visit the official Big… 2021-02-24T18:03:42Z

Name: Tina Thistle

Age: 42

Preferred Pronouns: She/Her

Zodiac: Leo

Hometown: Paradise, N.L.

Occupation: Graphic Designer

A fact about me that surprises people is: I am the granddaughter of Canadian singer Joan Morrissey

Tina Thistle – Cast Bio | Big Brother Canada 9 (#BBCAN9) – New Season Wednesday March 3Tina is a driven entrepreneur who will take on the BBCAN house by being pleasant on the surface, with more than a few tricks up her sleeves. For full cast bios and to stay up to date on all the latest #BBCAN9 news, spoilers, and to watch live feeds throughout the season visit the official… 2021-02-24T18:03:15Z

Name: Julie Vu

Age: 28

Preferred Pronouns: She/Her

Zodiac: Leo

Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.

Occupation: Social Media Influencer

A personal accomplishment I am most proud of is: Having the courage to live my truth. And being the first transgender houseguest on BBCAN

Julie Vu – Cast Bio | Big Brother Canada 9 (#BBCAN9) – New Season Wednesday March 3Don’t be fooled by the beauty and glamour, Julie is a YouTube star who is ready to pull out all the show-stopping moves to become a BBCAN icon. For full cast bios and to stay up to date on all the latest #BBCAN9 news, spoilers, and to watch live feeds throughout the season visit the… 2021-02-24T18:02:26Z

Name: Breydon White

Age: 23

Preferred Pronouns: He/Him

Zodiac: Taurus

Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

Occupation: Anthropology Student

A fact about me that surprises people is: I’ve never been drunk or that I’m a huge dork

Breydon White – Cast Bio | Big Brother Canada 9 (#BBCAN9) – New Season Wednesday March 3Watch out for this fierce and hardworking competitor who never gives up. Breydon will not only be there to stay, but will be there to slay. For full cast bios and to stay up to date on all the latest #BBCAN9 news, spoilers, and to watch live feeds throughout the season visit the official Big… 2021-02-24T18:01:50Z

Name: Victoria Woghiren

Age: 27

Preferred Pronouns: She/Her

Zodiac: Virgo

Hometown: Hamilton, Ont.

Occupation: Youth Advocate

A personal accomplishment I am most proud of is: Breaking the foster kid stigma and chasing my dreams!

Victoria Woghiren – Cast Bio | Big Brother Canada 9 (#BBCAN9) – New Season Wednesday March 3Victoria is a competitive risk-taker with super high energy and a solid social game that will ensure victory. For full cast bios and to stay up to date on all the latest #BBCAN9 news, spoilers, and to watch live feeds throughout the season visit the official Big Brother Canada website: bigbrothercanada.ca/ Watch a new season… 2021-02-24T18:03:29Z

Starting Saturday, February 27, fans can vote on the official website for who they want to see as the team captains for the first-ever putting contestants in teams to start the season on Big Brother Canada.

The fun starts on Wednesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Global TV.

READ NEXT: Find Out Why ‘Big Brother’s’ Christie Murphy Is Glad She Was Cut From ‘The Challenge’ Cast