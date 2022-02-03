‘Celebrity Big Brother:’ Carson Kressley Proposes ‘Girls & Gays Alliance’

Celebrity Big Brother 3″ premiered tonight, February 2, and there have already been murmurings of an alliance.

Carson Kressley, a television personality best known for “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” was the first person to enter the house. As the other houseguests arrived, it became evident that he had previously worked with several of them. This could give Carson a huge leg-up in the competition.

When YouTuber and musician Todrick Hall arrived, Carson was visibly excited. “I thought I was going to be the only gay in the village,” Carson told Todrick. Later in the premiere episode, Carson and Todrick were in a room with Cynthia Bailey of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and former Miss York USA Shanna Moakler.

Carson had previously worked with both Shanna and Cynthia and got the idea that along with Todrick, they could make a good alliance. He then proposed a “girls and gays” alliance. It was the first mention of an alliance forming this season.

Who Won the First Head of Household Competition?

In the first Head of Household competition of the season, houseguests had to hang onto two champagne bottles while suspended in the air with their feet in little stirrups. Todrick, figure skater Mirai Nagasu, mixed martial artist Miesha Tate, and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp were the final four left hanging on.

Mirai dropped first of the final four. Before he dropped, Todrick asked Miesha not to put him on the block. Miesha agreed to keep Todrick safe and he dropped. Teddi then tried the same tactic, but Miesha wasn’t as quick to make promises to her. She said she didn’t think she would put Teddi up, but said she wasn’t really sure how the game would unfold and didn’t want to be a liar by making promises she couldn’t keep.

Teddi dropped anyways and Miesha became the first Head of Household of the season.

