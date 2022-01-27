Meet the Official Cast of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3

The third season of “Celebrity Big Brother” premieres on Wednesday, February 2 on CBS and Paramount Plus and the cast list has finally been revealed.

The cast was announced during a commercial break for “The Amazing Race” tonight, January 26. This season’s celebrity houseguests include professional athletes, “Real Housewives,” musicians, and actors.

Read on to find out who’s in the season three “Celebrity Big Brother” cast.

The Cast of ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’

Here is the official cast for “Celebrity Big Brother 3:”

Lamar Odom – Former professional basketball player

Chris Kirkpatrick – Founding member of boy band NSYNC

Teddi Mellencamp — Television personality, known for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Todrick Hall — Musician and YouTuber

Shanna Moakler — Model and Miss New York USA winner

Cynthia Bailey — Actress and television personality (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”)

Carson Kressley — Television personality, known for “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”

Todd Bridges — Actor, known for “Diff’rent Strokes”

Miesha Tate — UFC fighter and former Bantamweight champion

Chris Kattan — Actor, known for “A Night at the Roxbury”

Mirai Nagasu — Figure skater

Let’s get to know the cast a bit better.

Lamar Odom

Odom is a former NBA player. He played for the Los Angeles Lakers and was named Sixth Man of the year in 2011. He married Khloe Kardashian in 2009 but she filed for divorce in 2013. He appears in several episodes of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and he and Kardashian had their own reality show, “Khloé and Lamar,” which aired from 2011 to 2012.

Chris Kirkpatrick

Kirkpatrick is a founding member of the boy band NSYNC, known for hit singles including “Bye Bye Bye” and “It’s Gonna Be Me.” He was also the voice of Chip Skylark on the Nickelodeon show “Fairly Oddparents.”

Teddi Mellencamp

The daughter of John Mellencamp, Teddi Mellencamp has appeared on three seasons of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She is married to Edwin Arroyave, the CEO of Skyline Security.

Todrick Hall

Hall wears many hats. He’s an “American Idol ” alum, a YouTuber, a dancer, a choreographer, and a “Big Brother” superfan. After the “Big Brother 23” season finale, many of the cast members stayed at Hall’s house for an extended period of time. He has appeared in the Broadway show “Kinky Boots” and occasionally judges on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Shanna Moakler

Moakler is a model, actress, and reality television star. She was crowned Miss USA in 1995. Moakler has also had several high-profile relationships. She has dated rock musician Billy Idol and actor Dennis Qauid.

She was married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker from 2004 to 2008.

Cynthia Bailey

Bailey is a model, actor, and television personality. She is best known for her appearances on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” She is married to sportscaster Mike Hill. Her acting credits include “For Love or Money” and “The Cosby Show.”

Carson Kressley

Kressley came to prominence in 2003 as the fashion consultant on “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.” He hosted the television show “How to Look Good Naked” and has been a judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Todd Bridges

Bridges is an actor, known for playing the role of Willis on “Diff’rent Strokes” and the role of Monk on “Everybody Hates Chris.”

Miesha Tate

Miesha “Cupcake” Tate is a UFC fighter and mixed martial artist. She is a former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion. She is currently #8 in the UFC’s Women’s Bantamweight Division.

