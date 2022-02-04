‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Live Feed Power of Veto Spoilers

The “Celebrity Big Brother” live feeds finally began after the second episode of the season aired on February 3, 2022.

The second episode ended with Head of Household and mixed martial artist Miesha Tate nominating television personality Carson Kressley and Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu for eviction.

Miesha had originally wanted to backdoor Teddi Mellencamp and she told Mirai about her plan. Mirai, who was already working with Teddi, told Teddi that Miesha was targeting her. Teddi then told Todrick and Todrick relayed the information back to Miesha, who decided to target Mirai for spilling the beans. Miesha nominated Carson as a pawn, knowing he would have the votes to stay.

When the feeds started, it was clear from the houseguests’ conversations that the first Power of Veto competition had already taken place.

THE REST OF THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS ABOUT THE RESULTS OF THE POWER OF VETO COMPETITON.

Was the Power of Veto Used?

When the feeds started, Miesha and her alliance member Chris Kirkpatrick were talking about the benefits of keeping Teddi versus the benefits of keeping Mirai. It’s clear that whoever won the Power of Veto used it on Carson and Miesha went with her initial plan to select Teddi as the replacement nominee.

Meanwhile, Todrick and Teddi had a heated conversation in the gym. Todrick and Teddi were initially in an alliance called the Formation together. The alliance consisted of Carson, Todrick, Teddi, Mirai, Cynthia Bailey, and Shanna Moakler. During the conversation in the gym, Teddi was angry at Todrick for not giving her a heads up that Miesha was going to nominate her after the veto was used. According to Teddi, Miesha had repeatedly assured her she had nothing to worry about. Teddi told Todrick it was obvious he was working with Miesha and hadn’t been loyal to The Formation.

Todrick told Teddi that he wasn’t part of the conversation to bring her and Mirai into his initial foursome with Carson, Cynthia, and Shanna. He admitted that he doesn’t trust her and Mirai as much as he trusts Miesha. “I probably am gonna vote you out,” Todrick admitted to Teddi at one point. They ended the conversation with a hug but it seems that as of now, Todrick is planning to vote Teddi out as is the rest of the house.

Could The Gala Gift Twist Still Come Into Play?

When the houseguests opened the gala gift, a hat shaped like a purse designed by “Big Brother” designer Mon Won was revealed. The houseguests had to take turns passing the hat to each other and the last person holding the hat earned safety for the first eviction cycle. Cynthia was the last person with the Mon Won hat and is therefore safe for the first eviction.

Julie Chen Moonves then revealed that even houseguests who aren’t on the block aren’t necessarily safe from eviction this week. What will that mean for the first live eviction of the season on Friday, February 4? Tune in to CBS at 8 p.m. Eastern time to find out.

