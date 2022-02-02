‘Celebrity Big Brother’ 2022 Schedule

Eleven new houseguests will walk into the “Big Brother” house to compete for $250,000 in season 3 of “Celebrity Big Brother.” Julie Chen Moonves returns as host.

The star-studded iteration of the hit competition series has a truncated timeline. Newsweek reported the following dates and times for each episode:

Week 1:

Premiere: Wednesday, February 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Episode 2: Thursday, February 3 at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

Episode 3: Friday, February 4 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Week 2:

Episode 4: Sunday, February 6 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Episode 5: Monday, February 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

Episode 6: Wednesday, February 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Episode 7: Friday, February 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Week 3:

Episode 8: Sunday, February 13 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Episode 9: Monday, February 14 at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

Episode 10: Wednesday, February 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Episode 11: Friday, February 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Episode 12: Saturday, February 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Week 4:

Episode 13: Sunday, February 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Episode 14: Monday, February 21 at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

FINALE: Wednesday, February 23 at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

“Celebrity Big Brother” airs on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount+.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 3 OF “CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER.”

11 New Celebrities Move Into the ‘Big Brother’ House

Julie Chen Moonves welcomed a star-studded line-up of houseguests into the “Big Brother” house on January 26, 2022, reported BigBrotherNetwork.com. This year’s competitors include athletes, musicians, comedians and reality stars.

They will be “living together in a house outfitted with over 90 HD cameras and over 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day, and having no contact with the outside world,” according to a CBS press release.

Each week, one celebrity will be voted out of the house.

The 11 houseguests for season 3 of “Big Brother” are:

Cynthia Bailey , 54, model and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum

, 54, model and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Todd Bridges , 56, actor best known for “Diff’rent Strokes”

, 56, actor best known for “Diff’rent Strokes” Todrick Hall , 36, YouTube star and “The Masked Singer” alum

, 36, YouTube star and “The Masked Singer” alum Chris Kattan , 51, comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum

, 51, comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum Chris Kirkpatrick , 50, member of *NSYNC

, 50, member of *NSYNC Carson Kressley , 52, “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star

, 52, “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Teddi Mellencamp , 40, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star

, 40, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Shanna Moakler , 46, model, actress, reality star and former Miss USA

, 46, model, actress, reality star and former Miss USA Mirai Nagasu , 28, Olympic bronze medal figure skater

, 28, Olympic bronze medal figure skater Miesha Tate , 35, former UFC champion

, 35, former UFC champion Lamar Odom, 42, NBA champion

Host Julie Chen Moonves Teases ‘Drama’

Host Julie Chen Moonves teased the fast-paced drama that comes with the truncated celebrity edition of “Big Brother” during an interview with Parade.com.

“I lost 45 minutes of sleep because I was watching the drama about who gets to take a shower. It was right after the first challenge we gave them,” she told the publication.

The 52-year-old added, “I’ve also seen deals that in the first few days that were talked about, suddenly are not being talked about. I won’t use the words not being honored. But things shift. They turn on a dime in the ‘Big Brother’ house. I’ve been there so many times on live show night, where they’re like, ‘Oh, the house is flipping!’ It’s ‘expect the unexpected’ times ten.”

