How the ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ Cast Will Play the Game

The cast of “Celebrity Big Brother 3” was revealed on January 26.

The list of eleven houseguests is comprised of actors, musicians, athletes, television personalities, and a pageant queen. So how will this eclectic mix of people play the game of “Big Brother” as cameras and microphones record their every move?

Let’s take a closer look at how the contestants will approach the competition.

Are There Any ‘Big Brother’ Superfans in the Cast?

On a normal season of “Big Brother,” a good portion of the cast is familiar with the gameplay. But on “Celebrity Big Brother,” many contestants are cast without ever having watched the show. Us Weekly asked each “Celebrity Big Brother 3” contestant how familiar they were with the show before they got cast.

Comedian Chris Kattan, basketball player Lamar Odom, and UFC fighter Miesha Tate all said they had watched little to no “Big Brother” before being cast on the show. Model, actress, and pageant queen Shanna Moakler told Us Weekly she has seen every season. “I am a super fan,” she told the outlet. “Some of my favorite players are Paul (Abrahamian). I love Derrick (Levasseur) because he is from Rhode Island and that’s where I’m from too.”

Musician, choreographer, and YouTuber Todrick Hall is also quite familiar with “Big Brother.” “In the past few years I have watched almost every single season,” he told Us Weekly. Chris Kirkpatrick, a founding member of the boy band NSYNC, said, “I’ve watched a ton of ‘Big Brother’ in the past.”

Carson Kressley of “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” watched old seasons of “Celebrity Big Brother” to prepare once he got cast. He told Us Weekly he plans to emulate the gameplay of Ross Matthews, who placed second on “Celebrity Big Brother 1.” “I’m gonna do what he did,” Kressley said.

What Kind of Alliances Will Form?

Carson Kressley told Us Weekly that he’s going to form alliances with people that he knows from outside the “Celebrity Big Brother” house. That could mean that he and Todrick Hall will team up as they have both been judges on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Hall told Us Weekly the quality that’s most important to him in an alliance partner is loyalty. When Us Weekly asked Kressley if he would take his closest ally to the final two over someone he knows he can easily beat, he replied, “that’s gonna be hard, but I’ll pick the person I can slay.”

Miesha Tate is a former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion, so she’ll likely excel at physical competitions on the show. She told Us Weekly that she’d like to align with someone who is strong socially. “In an alliance partner, I think it’s gonna be really important for me to be with somebody who has the opposite strengths of me, somebody who is that social butterfly, somebody like Ross Mathews, who can float between alliances,” Tate said.

Us Weekly also asked the host of “Celebrity Big Brother,” Julie Chen Moonves, who she thinks this season’s frontrunners will be. “Todrick, Carson, and Shanna stand out to me. But, it’s early,” she said.

“Celebrity Big Brother” premieres on Wednesday, February 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on CBS and Paramount Plus.

