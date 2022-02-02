‘Celebrity Big Brother’ 2022 Winner & Eviction Predictions

The third season of “Celebrity Big Brother” premieres on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern time on CBS and Paramount Plus.

The season is short, spanning just three weeks. The finale will air on Wednesday, February 23. “Big Brother” host Julie Chen Moonves teased that at least two celebrity houseguests will be evicted each week. With gameplay moving that quickly, which players will be early targets? Who will manage to put themselves in a strong position in the house right from the beginning?

Here are our predictions for “Celebrity Big Brother,” including who will be evicted first and who has the best shot at winning it all.

Who Will Win ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3?’

Although being good at physical challenges can get you far in the “Big Brother” house, a strategic mind and strong social skills are perhaps the most important qualities to have if you want to win the game. Many of the best “Big Brother” players win competitions when they need to, but they aren’t “comp beasts.”

The “Celebrity Big Brother” house is packed with some pretty serious physical threats this season — former UFC Bantamweight champion Miesha Tate, former NBA player Lamar Odom, and figure skater Mirai Nagasu — but we predict that the person to win it all will be more of a well-rounded “Big Brother” player.

Our prediction for this season’s winner is YouTuber, choreographer, and musician, Todrick Hall. A video shared by the official “Big Brother” Instagram account gives an early look at what’s happening inside the “Celebrity Big Brother” house. In the clip, Hall can be seen asking fellow houseguest Chris Kirkpatrick how he got into NSYNC.

The moment may seem small, but it shows that Hall is already getting to know people in the house and asking houseguests about themselves which is a great way to bond. Lamar Odom has already opened up to Hall about missing his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, showing that houseguests feel like they can confide in Hall.

In another Instagram video, Hall can be seen making the other houseguests laugh by rocking a pair of pink high-heeled Crocs. Hall wears many hats as a musician, dancer, social media personality, and former reality show contestant which will allow him to relate to different houseguests. He and houseguest Carson Kressley have both been judges on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which could mean they’ll form an alliance from the get-go. Hall also knows the game of “Big Brother” well and as a dancer, won’t be half-bad at the physical challenges either.

Who Will Be Evicted First?

Winning the first Head of Household competition is a double-edged sword. On the plus side, you get power right away, which earns you safety for the first eviction cycle and gives you a chance to gather information from the other houseguests. But it also puts a target on your back and forces you to get blood on your hands right away, without knowing who the strong and weak players really are.

When the first Head of Household of the season makes their nominations, they sometimes go after obvious physical threats. Other times, they target people who they haven’t talked much game with. The final reason to nominate someone week one? They’re getting on all the other houseguests’ nerves.

It’s hard to say who will put a target on their back week one, but our top three predictions for the first evicted houseguest are Miesha Tate, Teddi Mellencamp, and Chris Kirkpatrick.

See the full “Celebrity Big Brother 3” cast list here and the full episode schedule here.

READ NEXT: Chris Kattan’s Life-Changing Injuries