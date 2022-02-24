Who Won ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ Tonight?

The season finale of the third season of “Celebrity Big Brother” airs tonight, February 23, at 8 p.m. Eastern time on CBS and Paramount Plus.

The final three houseguests — Todrick Hall, Miesha Tate, and Cynthia Bailey — will battle it out in the final Head of Household competition of the season. Whoever wins gets to choose who to take with them to the final two.

The jury of eight houseguests will cast their votes live for the winner of “Celebrity Big Brother.” Since Chris Kattan is no longer eligible to vote, America will cast a vote in the event of a tie. How will the jury vote tonight and who will win the $250,000 prize? Plus, who did America vote to crown America’s Favorite Player?

Stay tuned to find out.

This article will be updated with the winner of “Celebrity Big Brother” and other details as the episode airs.

Who Won the Final Head of Household Competition?

The final competition of the season was called “Shout-outs.” The final three listened to video messages from the evicted houseguests. In the videos, the evicted houseguests made three statements about their time in the house. The final three had to identify which of the three statements from each video was false.

Miesha answered the most questions correctly, making her the final Head of Household and earning her a spot in the final two.

Who Did Miesha Take to the Final Two?

Before Miesha made her decision, Cynthia and Todrick had one last chance to sway her. Cynthia didn’t attempt to make a pitch to Miesha to take her over Todrick. Todrick compared his and Miesha’s partnership to that of Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore from “Big Brother 16” and thanked Miesha for having vulnerable conversations with him as a “white person in 2022.”

Miesha made good on her promise to take Todrick Hall to the final two, calling him the yin to her yang and saying she couldn’t wait for them to be in each other’s weddings.

With that, Cynthia became the final member of the jury.

READ NEXT: Lamar Odom Says Todrick Hall Needs to Be More Humble