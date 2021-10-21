Everything We Know About ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3

Celebrity Big Brother” is returning for the first time since season two aired in 2019.

According to Parade, the show’s return was announced at a Television Critics Association panel in September. “Celebrity Big Brother” will return in February 2022, but the exact premiere date has not yet been announced. Just like on “Big Brother,” the show will follow houseguests’ every move with round-the-clock video surveillance. The contestants will strategize, scheme, and compete their way to a cash prize.

Here’s everything we know about “Celebrity Big Brother 3” so far, including who some of the houseguests might be.

Who Will the Celebrity Houseguests Be?

In the past, the stars of “Celebrity Big Brother” have been a diverse bunch. Politicians, athletes, television personalities, actors, musicians, and comedians have appeared on the show. Past contestants include former White House director of communications Anthony Scaramucci, UFC fighter Chuck Liddell, and Lindsay Lohan’s mother Dina Lohan.

According to the trusted “Big Brother” spoilers Twitter account @spoilergirl1, some of the names being considered for the new season include Clay Aiken, Tiffany Pollard, Jax Taylor, and Kellyanne Conway. “The big name I was given they want is Kellyanne Conway,” the tweet reads. Another tweet said that Boston Rob’s name had “come up in talks.”

Clay Aiken is a singer best known for placing second on “American Idol” in 2003. He also competed on “The Celebrity Apprentice” in 2012. Tiffany Pollard is a television personality who got her start on the VH1 show “Flavor of Love.” She has already appeared on the British version of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Actor and model Jax Taylor appeared as himself on eight seasons of the Bravo reality series “Vanderpump Rules.” Kellyanne Conway served as Senior Counselor to the President under Donald Trump. In 2020, Conway had a very public feud with her teenage daughter Claudia who posted frequently about her mother on TikTok.

Boston Rob is a “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race” alum.

When Will ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ Be On?

“Celebrity Big Brother” has historically had a much shorter season than regular “Big Brother.” Rather than lasting several months, it lasts about three weeks. In the past, new episodes have been on four nights a week.

In season one the schedule varied a bit, but new episodes typically aired on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Live feeds will again be available to watch with a Paramount Plus subscription.

‘Big Brother’ Spoiler Account Calls Out BB23 Alums

@Spoilergirl1 recently took to Twitter to call out some members of the “Big Brother 23” cast. “I won’t name names but a few houseguests are still not okay with the Cookout formation but afraid of backlash to admit it,” the account tweeted. It’s unclear who they were referring to.

Whitney Williams commented, stating that it was definitely not her. In another tweet, @spoilergirl1 added that she was referring to “at least three (houseguests) and at least two jurors.” Of the jurors, the only non Cookout members were Britini D’Angelo, Derek Xiao, Sarah Beth Steagall, Claire Rehfuss, and Alyssa Lopez.

“If you look hard, you can see it,” the account added in another tweet.

