‘Celebrity Big Brother:’ 3rd HOH & Nomination Spoilers

On the February 7 episode of “Celebrity Big Brother,” Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu became the second person to be evicted this season.

Founding member of NSYNC Chris Kirkpatrick targeted Mirai even though she was working with his alliance members, Miesha and Todrick. He didn’t trust that Mirai would keep him safe if she had the power and knew she had the ability to win competitions.

Despite the other nominee Chris Kattan saying in his pre-eviction speech that he thought Mirai should stay over him, the houseguests unanimously voted to evict the Olympian. But Miesha and Todrick still had their sights set on Carson as a target. Meanwhile, Shanna and Chris Kirkpatrick were starting to get frustrated with Miesha acting like she’s running the house.

Who became the third Head of Household? And who did they put on the block? Read on to find out but beware of spoilers.

THE REST OF THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS ABOUT THE RESULTS OF THE THIRD HEAD OF HOUSEHOLD COMPETITION AND THE NOMINATIONS.

Who Won Head of Household?

Former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Miesha Tate won the Head of Household competition, making her HOH for the second time. Although she has the power for the next eviction cycle, she’s now put a huge target on her back by winning two out of three HOH’s.

Miesha nominated Carson and Cynthia for eviction. Carson is her target, but since he’s close with Cynthia, it made sense to put them on the block together. That way, if both of them stay on the block, they can’t vote to keep each other safe.

There’s still a veto to be played, though. In the first veto of the season, Carson blew everyone away with his performance and won. Perhaps he can pull himself off the block again.

Teddi Mellencamp Says She Gained 10 Pounds On the Show

Teddi Mellencamp was the first person evicted on this season of “Celebrity Big Brother.” The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum is a self-proclaimed “accountability coach.” She has a fitness company called All In By Teddi which has received backlash for restrictive meal plans and not giving refunds.

After leaving the “Celebrity Big Brother” house, Mellencamp shared a bikini photo on Instagram, revealing in the caption that she’d gained 10 pounds on the show.

“TODAY I STEPPED ON SCALE FOR FIRST TIME SINCE GOING AWAY 20 DAYS AGO. NOT AS PUNISHMENT BUT TO SEE WHERE I AM AFTER NONSTOP CANDY AND CAKES IN @bigbrothercbs I GAINED 10LBS WHILE THERE,” she wrote.

“IT’S NOT ABOUT A NUMBER ON THE SCALE BUT HOW I FEEL WHEN I AM EATING CLEAN AND TAKING CARE OF MY BODY AND MIND – MY ANXIETY DECREASES. TODAY I AM POSTING TO HOLD MYSELF ACCOUNTABLE TO MAKING MY OVERALL HEALTH A PRIORITY AGAIN,” Mellencamp continued.

Mellencamp has previously been vocal about weight loss goals. In 2019, she shared a before and after post on Instagram, writing that she had once weighed over 200 pounds. She wrote that for the past four years, she’d been “ALL IN — no yo-yo,” when it comes to holding herself accountable to her fitness goals.

