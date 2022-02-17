‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: Episode 10 Live Recap & HOH Results 2/16

A new Head of Household will be crowned on tonight’s episode of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

In Monday night’s episode, Shanna Moakler was evicted from the “Big Brother” house in a unanimous 4 to 1 vote. The “Meet the Barkers” star left with her head held high, but she couldn’t resist calling out Todrick Hall for throwing her under the bus before she left, stating, “don’t worry, Todrick, I’ll get the jury to vote against you.”

Shanna was the fourth houseguest to exit the game, not including Chris Kattan, who chose to self-eliminate. There are now only six houseguests remaining in the game. Tonight’s HOH competition could shake up the entire game. Miesha Tate and Todrick Hall are currently in an alliance with every remaining houseguest, so if either of them wins, they will be forced to put one of their alliance members on the block.

Stayed tuned for updates and follow along with our live coverage of tonight’s episode below. All times Eastern.

Do not keep reading if you do not want to read spoilers of tonight’s episode

8:05: Here we go! The Shanna drama continues. The episode starts off with the houseguests discussing Shanna’s exit from the house. Todrick calls Shanna “classless.” Woah.

Lamar opens up to his fellow houseguests about how Shanna’s exit affected him. Lamar says that he had trouble voting Shanna out and reveals that he was thinking about voting out Miesha. In front of the whole house. Not a smart move. Miesha is upset and storms out of the room.

8:10: It’s time for the HOH competition! This competition is called “Celebrity Endorsement.” The houseguests will be presented with a series of signature cocktails. They will be given a list of ingredients for each cocktail, but there’s a twist. For each cocktail, there will be an extra mystery ingredient. The houseguests have to taste the cocktails and decipher what each secret ingredient is to score a point. The first houseguest to receive seven points will win the competition.

8:15: The first cocktail is called the “Todrick Collins.” The ingredients are raspberry, sauerkraut, lemongrass, and a secret mystery ingredient. The secret ingredient is…Ginger Beer! Todd gets the point.

The next cocktail is inspired by Miesha’s UFC career. It is called “The Sleeper Old Hold-fashioned. The secret ingredient is…barbecue sauce. Miesha and Todd get a point.

The next drink is the Lamargarita. It has lime, pinto bean, spinach, anchovies, and a secret ingredient.

The secret ingredient is….rosemary! Todd and Lamar get a point. Todd is in the lead.

8:20: Next drink is called Todka Martini. The houseguests think this drink is gross. The secret ingredient in this drink is…chocolate. Todd and Cynthia get the point. Todd is one point away from winning. Cynthia, Lamar, and Miesha have one point. Todrick has zero points.

8:25: Time for another cocktail. This one is called the “Tequila Cynrise.” Todrick decides not to drink the last cocktail. The secret ingredient is…garlic! Todd wins Head of Household. Wow!

8:30: The house has mixed feelings about Todd winning HoH. Miesha thinks that Todd winning is good for her game because it will keep blood off her hands. Cynthia and Carson are worried about Todd nominating them.

Todd has to pick two houseguests to be mascots for his fictional cocktail business, in other words, have to wear a silly costume. He picks Lamar and Todrick.