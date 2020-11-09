‘Big Brother’ Winter Season: Everything We Know So Far

The ink is barely dry on Cody Calafiore’s check from winning Big Brother 22, the first all-stars season since 2006, but fans are already clamoring to know when the next season will start airing, especially with CBS reality stalwart Survivor on hiatus due to COVID-19 travel restrictions that are making filming its next two seasons very difficult.

We previously reported that an insider Twitter account says that with no Survivor in the mix, CBS is considering a winter season of the show. There is now some new information in that regard, including when it might begin airing and who might be cast.

It Sounds Like It’s Going to Be Celebrity Big Brother

Top 3 Funny Moments Of Celebrity Big Brother U.S. – Big Brother UniverseHere are Subscribe for the best Big Brother moments – https://www.youtube.com/bigbrotheruniverse?sub_confirmation=1 This is Big Brother Universe the home of the best of Big Brother. 18 years worth of incredible moments from BB UK, Big brother USA, Bigg Boss and Gran Hermano all in one Big Brother Channel. Let us know your favourite BB moment in… 2018-06-13T16:00:06Z

According to Soap Dirt, an insider told them that season three of Celebrity Big Brother is already in the works.

“An insider at the CBS network said they’re in talks to bring back CBB with the hopes of a start in early 2021. The same leaks said that Survivor is a no-go as of now. So, the network wants to have something new for their viewers in that time slot,” said Soap Dirt.

And SpoilerGirl recently tweeted, “Still a chance of a season before March if no Survivor.”

Casting Rumors

Celebrity Big Brother US Season 1 IntroIntro of the very first US version of Celebrity BB. I like how everybody has their full name written out except for Omarosa. 2018-02-09T16:49:19Z

Soap Dirt also said that CBS is eying a Real Housewives star and a celebrity chef to take part. They are also trying to get someone from the super popular Tiger King documentary on Netflix, like Carole Baskin, Doc Antle, John Finlay, or Dillon Passage.

One suggestion we’ve seen that we really like is a fan posting to Twitter that they should do Big Brother with all Survivor players. That would be pretty cool because it would certainly draw in some Survivor fans who don’t usually watch Big Brother, but it still has the element of new contestants. They could also still bill that as a celebrity season since the contestants all would have appeared on TV before.

However, with the latest news about Celebrity Big Brother 3 and the possible cast members, it seems like this Survivor idea might be wishful thinking.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 Should Premiere Around January-February

Brandi VS Omarosa Shady Boots – Celebrity Big Brother USA – Big Brother UniverseBrandi and Omarosa have a fight ⚡️ Subscribe for the best Big Brother moments – https://www.youtube.com/bigbrotheruniverse?sub_confirmation=1 This is Big Brother Universe the home of the best of Big Brother. 18 years worth of incredible moments from BB UK, Big brother USA, Bigg Boss and Gran Hermano all in one Big Brother Channel. Let us know… 2018-06-24T10:00:04Z

Either way, we’ll just be excited to have more Big Brother to tide us over until next summer when season 23 premieres. If the pattern holds, Celebrity Big Brother 3 will premiere in either late January or early February and will run for approximately three weeks — the first season of Celebrity Big Brother ran for two and a half weeks and the second season ran for just over three weeks.

There will most likely be a dozen houseguests, ranging from actors and actresses to TV hosts, to singers, to pageant queens to former professional athletes. Actress Marissa Jaret Winokur won the first season of the show, with TV host Ross Mathews taking second place. Singer/TV personality Tamar Braxton won the second season with former NFL player Ricky Williams taking second place that year.

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring as well.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’ Host Julie Chen Moonves Remembers Alex Trebek