Carson Kressley Publicly Apologized to Shanna Moakler

Carson Kressley and Shanna Moakler started out as allies and friends on “Celebrity Big Brother.”

But when Carson was Head of Household, Todrick Hall and Miesha Tate convinced him and Cynthia Bailey to turn on Shanna. The house united in a plan to backdoor Shanna, sending her out of the house with a unanimous vote. Carson and Cynthia failed to realize that they were doing exactly what their enemies wanted until it was too late. Carson was the next evicted celebrity houseguest after Shanna.

Once Carson was outside of the bubble that is the “Celebrity Big Brother” house, he began to see that he’d made a mistake. In our exit interview with him, he called backdooring Shanna “the dumbest decision ever.”

He has since publicly apologized to Shanna on Instagram. Did she accept his apology?

Carson Said He Abandoned His Own ‘Values of Friendship’

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Carson apologized to Shanna for his actions on “Celebrity Big Brother.” He admitted that he hadn’t seen enough of the show to know that Shanna’s gameplay was far less shady than Todrick and Miesha made it seem.

“I severely underestimated the tactics and behavior that are part of game play,” he wrote. He added that being cut off from the outside world led to paranoia.

“I met Shanna in 2008 when we worked together on CROWNED and loved her. I NEVER should have assumed she was playing me. Shame on me ! I am sorry I trusted others who I thought were friends but only intended to dupe me for their own benefit. I turned against not only Shanna, but my own values of friendship,” Carson said.

He then directly apologized to Shanna and said he plans to do so again during the “Celebrity Big Brother” finale.

“I owe you a huge apology for this terrible mistake and I look forward to telling the world the same on Wednesday night,” he wrote.

Shanna Responded With Her Own Instagram Post

In our exit interview with Shanna, we asked her if she could ever be friends with Carson and Cynthia again. “I don’t know. I am so mad at them right now,” she said. She responded to Carson’s Instagram apology with a post of her own.

“If there is one thing I know @carsonkressley is that you have always had a huge heart and a kind soul,” she wrote. “I can’t say my feelings were not hurt and my last days in the house sad, but i do understand it’s a game. Thank you for the kind words and acknowledgment.”

It seems that Shanna is willing to give Carson another chance to be her friend outside of the house. She ended her Instagram caption with, “The @bigbrothercbs experience is one no one can truly understand unless you have been in that house and lived in the environment we did. Not easy. Thank you for being the class act I always knew you were and I’m still taking you up on that pedicure.”

Carson commented, “Thank you so much for being so gracious @shannamoakler !!! Manis and pedis for sure !”

