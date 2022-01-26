Kat Dunn Says Six of Her ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ Cast Guesses Were Right

Kat Dunn, a houseguest on “Big Brother 21,” made some predictions about the “Celebrity Big Brother 3” cast list, which has not yet been released.

She shared her predictions in a TikTok video on January 25 and on January 26, she tweeted that six of her ten predictions were right. “Update: I found out the real cast and I got 6/10 right,” Dunn tweeted.

Here are the ten celebrities Dunn predicted will be on “Celebrity Big Brother 3”:

Todrick Hall — Musician and YouTuber

Lamar Odom — Former professional basketball player

Chris Kirkpatrick — Singer (NSYNC)

Boston Rob Mariano — “Survivor” alum

Sean Spicer — former White House Communications Director

Jerry Trainor — Actor, known for “iCarly” and “Drake and Josh”

Shangela — Drag queen, known for competing on “Rupaul’s Drag Race”

Shanna Moakler — Model and Miss New York USA winner

Cynthia Bailey — Actress and television personality (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”)

Teddi Mellencamp — Television personality, known for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Tiffany “New York” Pollard — Television personality, known for “Flavor of Love” and “I Love New York”

Which Six Guesses Are Correct?

Without an official cast list from CBS, fans are left speculating about which rumors are true and which are false. Although nothing is set in stone, we think we can safely say that Teddi Mellencamp will be in the cast and Sean Spicer will not be.

Meredith McGraw, a correspondent for POLITICO, tweeted that neither Sean Spicer nor Hope Hicks, another former White House staffer, would be appearing on “Celebrity Big Brother.”

“Was wondering why Hope Hicks was trending on Twitter…seems a fake account tweeted she and Sean Spicer among others were joining Celebrity Big Brother (they are not),” McGraw tweeted.

As for Teddi Mellencamp, her podcast co-host Tamra Judge accidentally leaked the news that one of them would be appearing on the show, and Mellencamp seems like the more likely option. Judge shared a screenshot of her and Mellencamp’s podcast notes on her Instagram story. The notes for their January 27 episode clearly read, “big brother announcement episode.”

As for the other five correct guesses, we can only speculate. Some of Dunn’s predictions have been going around the internet since the third season of “Celebrity Big Brother” was announced, especially Tiffany Pollard, Boston Rob Mariano, and Todrick Hall.

Our Predictions Based on Dunn’s List

Since the “Big Brother” live feeds air on Paramount Plus, there has been a lot of talk that the “Celebrity Big Brother 3” cast will feature some Paramount stars. Therefore, Jerry Trainor from the iCarly reboot and Shangela from “Rupaul’s Drag Race” are good guesses.

Here are our predictions for Dunn’s six correct guesses:

Chris Kirkpatrick — Singer (NSYNC)

Boston Rob Mariano — “Survivor” alum

Jerry Trainor — Actor, known for “iCarly” and “Drake and Josh”

Shangela — Drag queen, known for competing on “Rupaul’s Drag Race”

Shanna Moakler — Model and Miss New York USA winner

Teddi Mellencamp — Television personality from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

The official cast list should be released in the next few days. A tweet from “Big Brother” host Julie Chen Moonves suggests that fans should keep a close eye on the official CBS Twitter account for updates.

“Celebrity Big Brother” premieres on February 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on CBS and Paramount Plus.

