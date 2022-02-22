‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Double Eviction Live Updates

Tonight on “Celebrity Big Brother,” it’s the double eviction episode. Before the evening is through, two houseguests will be eliminated.

Current Head of Household Todrick Hall nominated Todd Bridges and Lamar Odom for eviction. If one of them wins the veto and saves themselves, Todrick will put up Cynthia Bailey. Todrick’s worst-case scenario is Cynthia winning and using the veto. That would force Todrick to put up his ally Miesha Tate.

After the first eviction, the houseguests will complete another entire eviction cycle on fast forward. Who will be eliminated tonight? And who will make it to the final three?

Follow along with our live coverage of tonight’s episode below. All times Eastern.

Do not keep reading if you do not want to read spoilers of tonight’s episode.

