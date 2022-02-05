‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Live Eviction Spoilers for 2/4/22

It’s time for the first live eviction of the “Celebrity Big Brother” season!

At the end of last night’s episode, Head of Household Miesha Tate nominated Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu and television personality Carson Kressley for eviction. But there’s still a Veto to be played and Cynthia Bailey’s “Mon Won” power to be used. A lot could happen between now and the live vote.

Who will be the first celebrity houseguest evicted this season? Follow along with our live coverage of tonight’s episode below. All times Eastern.

Do not keep reading if you do not want to read spoilers of tonight’s episode.

8:05: Julie Chen Moonves is wearing black in mourning for the first eviction of the season.

8:06: Miesha says her target is Mirai. Carson knows he’s a pawn but still wants to win the veto and save himself. “Veto, from the Latin meaning to save one’s a**,” Carson says.

8:08: Todrick admits that although he loves Carson and is working with him, he’s not necessarily sad to see him on the block. He views Carson as the biggest threat to his game.

8:10: Miesha tells Todrick and Cynthia in the storage room that Carson is just a pawn and Mirai is her target. Todrick is working with multiple people in the house, but he’s leaning towards Miesha as his number one. He jokes that he might have a crush on her, despite liking men.

8:11: Mirai cries to Chris Kattan. He tells her it’s okay to be emotional. In the Diary Room, she says she wants to make her community proud as she didn’t grow up seeing people who look like her on television.

8:12: Carson asks Todrick if he thinks Miesha knows about Formation since she put two members from their alliance on the block.

8:13: Chris Kirkpatrick fanboys over watching Miesha train in the gym. He’s a huge fan of MMA and admits to finding Miesha intimidating.

8:14: Carson and Teddi talk in the gym. Teddi wonders who is leaking information to Miesha and brings up Todrick. Carson thinks Todrick is too loyal to do that. Carson says he’s more worried about Mirai. Teddi agrees Mirai could be a double agent.

8:16: Todrick and Miesha talk in the HOH room and say they want to stick together until the final two.

8:20: Todrick shows off his hot pink high-heeled crocs for the houseguests. Todd Bridges tries them on.

8:21: Lamar Odom confesses that he may have shed a tear watching “The Notebook.” He tries the crocs and Todrick says he thinks Lamar has worn high heels before.

8:22: Shanna tells Chris and Carson about the time she accidentally called Khloe Kardashian, Lamar’s ex-wife, a donkey on “The Wendy Williams Show.” She thought Wendy was asking her about Kim Kardashian, who she didn’t like.

8:24: It’s time to pick players for the veto! Miesha, Carson, Mirai, Cynthia, Lamar, and Todrick are playing in the veto competition. Mirai got houseguest’s choice and picked Todrick to compete. Little does she know, Todrick is working with Miesha who wants Mirai out.

8:27: Miesha tells Todrick that if the veto is used, she’ll put Chris Kattan up as a replacement nominee. Todrick tells Miesha not to underestimate Carson and that she should keep him on her radar as someone to potentially target.

