‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Live Eviction Spoilers for 2/4/22

It’s time for the first live eviction of the “Celebrity Big Brother” season!

At the end of last night’s episode, Head of Household Miesha Tate nominated Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu and television personality Carson Kressley for eviction. But there’s still a Veto to be played and Cynthia Bailey’s “Mon Won” power to be used. A lot could happen between now and the live vote.

Who will be the first celebrity houseguest evicted this season? Follow along with our live coverage of tonight’s episode below. All times Eastern.

Do not keep reading if you do not want to read spoilers of tonight’s episode.

8:05: Julie Chen Moonves is wearing black in mourning for the first eviction of the season.

8:06: Miesha says her target is Mirai. Carson knows he’s a pawn but still wants to win the veto and save himself. “Veto, from the Latin meaning to save one’s a**,” Carson says.

8:08: Todrick admits that although he loves Carson and is working with him, he’s not necessarily sad to see him on the block. He views Carson as the biggest threat to his game.

8:10: Miesha tells Todrick and Cynthia in the storage room that Carson is just a pawn and Mirai is her target. Todrick is working with multiple people in the house, but he’s leaning towards Miesha as his number one. He jokes that he might have a crush on her, despite liking men.

8:11: Mirai cries to Chris Kattan. He tells her it’s okay to be emotional. In the Diary Room, Mirai says she wants to make her community proud as she didn’t grow up seeing people who look like her on television.

8:12: Carson asks Todrick if he thinks Miesha knows about Formation since she put two members from their alliance on the block.

8:13: Chris Kirkpatrick fanboys over watching Miesha train in the gym. He’s a huge fan of MMA and admits to finding Miesha intimidating.

8:14: Carson and Teddi talk in the gym. Teddi wonders who is leaking information to Miesha and brings up Todrick. Carson thinks Todrick is too loyal to do that. Carson says he’s more worried about Mirai. Teddi agrees Mirai could be a double agent.

8:16: Todrick and Miesha talk in the HOH room and say they want to stick together until the final two.

8:20: Todrick shows off his hot pink high-heeled crocs for the houseguests. Todd Bridges tries them on.

8:21: Lamar Odom confesses that he may have shed a tear watching “The Notebook.” He tries the crocs and Todrick says he thinks Lamar has worn high heels before.

8:22: Shanna tells Chris and Carson about the time she accidentally called Khloe Kardashian, Lamar’s ex-wife, a donkey on “The Wendy Williams Show.” She thought Wendy was asking her about Kim Kardashian, who she didn’t like.

8:24: It’s time to pick players for the veto! Miesha, Carson, Mirai, Cynthia, Lamar, and Todrick are playing in the veto competition. Mirai got houseguest’s choice and picked Todrick to compete. Little does she know, Todrick is working with Miesha who wants Mirai out.

8:27: Miesha tells Todrick that if the veto is used, she’ll put Chris Kattan up as a replacement nominee. Todrick tells Miesha not to underestimate Carson and that she should keep him on her radar as someone to potentially target.

8:34: It’s time for the veto competition. Players are competing one at a time. This competition is called “Schedule Snafu.” Houseguests must scroll through clues on a giant phone screen from their unreliable assistant. They must use the clues to figure out the order in which they’re supposed to visit different locations in a model village of Aspen. Then, they have to place numbered clocks in front of the different locations (book store, brewery, pilates studio, etc.) in the correct order.

8:38: Carson is up first and he’s pretty happy with his time.

8:39: Miesha is up next, followed by Cynthia. Cynthia is safe this week because of the Mon Won twist, but she wants to win and take Carson off the block.

8:40: Cynthia is struggling. Good thing she’s safe!

8:41: Lamar doesn’t want to win this competition. He doesn’t want to be seen as a threat this early. It worked out well for him because he finds the competition hard anyways.

8:42: Todrick would like to win to keep himself safe from the Mon Won twist and prove his loyalty to Miesha.

8:44: Mirai is hustling! She wants to win this.

8:51: Carson wins the first power of veto! Miesha now has to select a replacement nominee.

8:52: Mirai talks to Miesha. She tells Miesha she won’t put her on the block if she stays and wins HOH. Miesha tells Mirai she wants her to target Carson if she stays in the house. Mirai says she swears to be loyal to Miesha going forward. Miesha says she plans to put Chris Kattan on the block in Carson’s place.

8:54: Todrick enters the room and joins the conversation. Todrick tells Mirai he doesn’t want her to go ratting them out to Carson. Mirai swears she wouldn’t do that.

8:56: Teddi and Shanna talk. They’re both nervous about being Miesha’s replacement.

8:57: Shanna goes to talk to Miesha. She tells her about the Formation in the hopes that Miesha will start to trust her. Shanna tells Miesha she’s willing to be a plant for her and relay information from Carson, Cynthia, Teddi, and Mirai back to her.

9:04: Todrick and Miesha chat in the gym. Todrick tells Miesha she should nominate Teddi instead of Chris Kattan. He views Teddi as Carson’s number one and thinks she’s a big threat. “She’ll be fine, she’s gonna go home to her gorgeous kids, her sexy rich husband,” Todrick says about Teddi.

9:05: Todrick tells Miesha he wishes she was a gay man because he would marry her in a heartbeat.

9:07: Miesha pulls Teddi to give her a heads up that she might be going on the block. Teddi gets emotional and is frustrated with Miesha for going back on her word.

9:09: It’s time for the veto meeting. In addition to the veto medallion, Carson is also rocking a glittering denim button-up. He uses the veto to save himself.

9:10: Miesha chooses Teddi as her replacement nominee.

9:16: Mirai and Lamar talk about racism in America. Lamar says his grandmother always taught him never to judge someone by the color of their skin, even if they judge you. Mirai gets emotional and says the topic is very important to her.

9:18: Lamar and Mirai say that despite America’s problems, they’re still proud to be American.

9:19: Cynthia and Carson talk to Teddi about getting the votes to keep her in the house.

9:20: Teddi campaigns for votes. She talks to Todd, Chris Kattan, and Lamar.

9:23: It’s time to reveal the Mon Won twist. Julie Chen Moonves tells Cynthia to turn the velcro “Mon Won” logo on the Mon Won hat upside down. It now says “Now Nom.” This time, the last person holding the hat will become a nominee, replacing either Teddi or Mirai.

9:30: Miesha and Carson are not part of this game of hot potato as they are the HOH and the veto holder. Cynthia passes the hat to Shanna first.

9:32: Shanna passes the hat to Chris Kirkpatrick. He passes it to Todrick who passes it to Chris Kattan. Chris is left with just Lamar and Todd to choose from. He decides who the next nominee will be.

9:33: Chris passes the hat to Lamar which means that Todd is now a nominee. He decides to take Mirai off the block. He and Teddi are both in danger of being evicted first.

9:39: Todd keeps his eviction speech short. “Do what you gotta do,” he says to the other houseguests.

9:41: Lamar votes to evict Teddi after Julie Chen Moonves says he looks majestic this evening. Chris Kattan votes to evict Todd. He’s really not a fan of Todd’s snoring.

9:45: Todrick votes to evict Teddi. Cynthia votes to evict Todd. Chris Kirkpatrick votes to evict Teddi.

9:47: Carson votes to evict Todd. Mirai votes to evict Teddi. Shanna votes to evict Teddi. All of Teddi’s alliance members except Carson and Cynthia voted against her.

9:48: Teddi is evicted.

9:50: Lamar tells the remaining houseguests, “please no crying.”

9:55: Teddi tells Julie that she feels most betrayed by Todrick. She was surprised to hear that Shanna voted her out.

9:56: Teddi said she did have a feeling that Shanna and Miesha made a deal at some point but she wasn’t totally sure. Teddi also told Julie that she thinks Lamar is playing a good game and is acting like he doesn’t care but might be a dark horse in this game.

Tune in for the next episode of “Celebrity Big Brother” on Sunday, February 6: 8-9 p.m.

