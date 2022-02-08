What Khloé Kardashian Thinks of Lamar Odom on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Former NBA player Lamar Odom is a contestant on season three of “Celebrity Big Brother,” a CBS reality series.

Odom was married to Khloé Kardashian from 2009 to 2016. During his time in the “Celebrity Big Brother” house, Odom has opened up to his fellow houseguests about missing his ex-wife. He said he wishes he could take her out to dinner and apologize and that he still misses the entire Kardashian family. He even had a dream about Kardashian while on the show.

So what does Kardashian think about her ex bringing up her name on national television? A source close to the reality star told Us Weekly, “Khloé thinks it’s actually great that Lamar went on because it’s more an opportunity than anything else. It’s income for him and something new and exciting.”

The source said Kardashian isn’t worried about what Odom will say about her on the show because she’s “heard it all” from him already.

Some Fans Think Odom Went on the Show to Win Kardashian Back

When Odom entered the “Celebrity Big Brother” house, he told other houseguests that he’d been hoping to find that his ex-wife was also a cast member on the show. Paired with the fact that Odom seemed to know very little about how “Big Brother’ works, some fans began to joke that the basketball star had only joined the cast to win Kardashian back.

Lamar fully joined #CBBUS3 to get Khloe back. — Selina A. Da Silva (@selinaads) February 4, 2022

But Odom’s management team spoke to Us Weekly and denied that this was the case. “Lamar’s appearance on CBB is in no way a ‘ploy’ to reunite with his ex-wife. Lamar has moved on with life and is working diligently to build an image and a brand as a businessman in the athletic and entertainment industry,” his team said.

The team confirmed that Odom “will always carry a fondness for Khloé and her family in his heart” and said that “he does regret his behavior while married to her and given an opportunity to apologize privately or publicly, he does so.”

Odom Had a Dream About His Late Son on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Kardashian isn’t the only one Odom is dreaming about these days. In the February 7 episode of “Celebrity Big Brother,” he told his fellow houseguests that he’d had a dream about his son, Jayden. Jayden Odom passed away of sudden infant death syndrome in 2006 when he was just six months old. The Mayo Clinic defines sudden infant death syndrome as “the unexplained death, usually during sleep, of a seemingly healthy baby less than a year old.”

In the episode, Odom told Todd Bridges that he didn’t properly grieve his son’s death which is why he’s dreaming about him. In 2021, Odom told PEOPLE of Jayden’s death, “You know what’s crazy? I don’t even think I still have even sat down and cried about it.”

Although Jayden passed away before he could talk, Odom told his fellow houseguests that his son was talking in his dream. “He kept saying ‘snatch the rainbow, daddy,’” Odom said. In the diary room, the NBA star said that his son’s death is something he will never get over but seeing Jayden in his dreams shows him that he isn’t too far away.

Jayden’s mother Liza Morales shares two other children with Odom, 23-year-old Destiny and 19-year-old Lamar Jr.

