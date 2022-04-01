Lamar Odom Says Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because ‘He Loves His Wife’

Lamar Odom, former NBA player and “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant, took to Instagram to give his opinion on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

“He loves his wife. I do not condone violence against anyone. @willsmith loves @jadapinkettsmith. I was told love covers a multitude of sins,” Odom captioned a photo of Will and Jada sitting with their foreheads together at the Oscars.

Odom continued to justify Smith’s behavior in the post. “She was hurting, it is a husband’s responsibility to protect his wife. That is what he vowed to God and her, he owes us ZERO explanation as to why he chose to hit @chrisrock, would I have hit him?, NO but he did what a husband is called to do. Protect his wife, from anything and anyone who causes her pain,” he wrote.

Odom then expressed regret for not showing his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian, the same devotion while they were married. “Had I protected my wife versus mentally, emotionally and spiritually hurting her, I may still be married,” he wrote.

Odom and Kardashian were married from 2009 to 2016.

Odom Frequently Mentioned Kardashian on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

The 6’10” athlete placed fifth on the third season of “Celebrity Big Brother.” During his time on the show, he spoke often about regretting the way he treated Kardashian during their marriage. He told other houseguests that he still misses Kardashian and admitted to having dreams about her while in the “Celebrity Big Brother” house.

In a conversation with fellow houseguests Cynthia Bailey, Carson Kressley, and Miesha Tate, Odom said he would love to take Kardashian out to dinner and apologize to her. “I didn’t treat that good woman right,” he said.

In March 2022, a source told E! News that Kardashian was ready to start dating again after her split from NBA player Tristan Thompson. Kardashian and Thompson share a daughter together, 3-year-old True.

“Khloe is getting back out there and ready to move on from Tristan,” the source told E! News. “She seems open to it and is interested in going out and having fun.”

What Did Kardashian Think of Odom on ‘Celebrity Big Brother?’

After Odom made headlines for talking candidly about his lingering feelings for Kardashian on “Celebrity Big Brother,” a source told Us Weekly how Kardashian felt about the situation.

“Khloe thinks it’s actually great that Lamar went on because it’s more an opportunity than anything else. It’s income for him and something new and exciting,” the source said, adding that Kardashian wasn’t concerned about anything Odom might say about her on the show as she’d “heard it all” from him before.

In a February interview with Entertainment Tonight, Odom said that he and Kardashian are no longer in contact. “If I could be her friend that would just be a blessing,” he said. “Any time a woman stands by you after making such a huge mistake and is there for you when I couldn’t walk, or talk, or even wipe my own backside… I don’t think you could ever forget about that person, especially if you married this person after 30 days of knowing each other..”

A 2015 drug overdose put Odom in a coma for several days.

