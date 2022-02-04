‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Star Pooped in Their Bed & Admitted It

Things can certainly get messy in the “Celebrity Big Brother” house with all the scheming, backstabbing, and double-crossing. But one celebrity houseguest was caught making a different kind of mess on the live feeds.

Lamar Odom, former NBA player and Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband, admitted to pooping the bed on the first night of the live feeds. “I just let the world know that I took a s–t in my bed,” Odom said as he walked to the bathroom to clean up. “I had to clean it up in front of the world,” he continued.

Odom went on to explain that the unfortunate incident was the result of him drinking too much milk. Although the star athlete has experience with cameras following him around (he’s appeared on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” many times and he and his ex-wife once had their own show, “Khloe and Lamar), “Celebrity Big Brother” takes privacy invasion to a whole other level.

94 cameras and 113 microphones are monitoring the houseguests 24/7, including when they’re sleeping. Contestants on the show must also wear individual body microphones at all times. In the second episode of the season, a segment about Odom talking in his sleep aired.

Odom has expressed on the show that he misses Kardashian and wants to apologize to her. Although his ex-wife could potentially see him pining over her on national television, she could also find out that he s–t the bed, literally.

THE REST OF THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS ABOUT THE RESULTS OF THE POWER OF VETO COMPETITON

Who Will Be the First Person Evicted from the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ House?

Odom is in a good position in the house right now. He’s in an alliance with Head of Household Miesha Tate who nominated Mirai Nagasu and Carson Kressley for eviction. On the live feeds, it was revealed that Carson won the Power of Veto and used it to save himself. Miesha then selected Teddi Mellencamp as a replacement nominee.

Based on conversations that have occurred on the live feeds thus far, it seems that Teddi is likely going to be the first person evicted from the “Celebrity Big Brother” house. Both she and her fellow nominee Mirai are in an alliance called The Formation, so her alliance members are forced to choose between the two women.

Todrick Hall was initially in The Formation, but he has been working with the HOH Miesha as well. During a conversation with Teddi in the gym, Todrick admitted that he was most likely going to vote her out.

Will There Be a Third Nominee?

In the second episode of the season, Cynthia Bailey won safety for the first eviction in the form of a hat designed by “Mon Won.” Mon Won backward is “nom now.” In other words, it seems that Cynthia will have to nominate a third nominee during the veto ceremony.

Perhaps Teddi’s fate isn’t sealed after all. Tune in for the first live eviction of the season on Friday, February 4 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on CBS and Paramount Plus.

